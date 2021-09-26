Heavy traffic on Limpopo N1 as holidaymakers return to Gauteng after long weekend

There are high traffic volumes on Limpopo roads as motorists head back to Gauteng

Toll gates along the busy N1 highway are congested.

In the Western Cape, six people died in a head-on collision on Sunday.

The N1 and the R101 experienced high volumes of traffic on Sunday morning as motorists made their way from Limpopo after the long weekend break.

According to Limpopo transport department spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala, lines of vehicles were already stretching passed the Sasol garage at the Nyl Toll Plaza.

"We expected traffic to pick up as early as 9am on the N1 and the R101 toward Gauteng. Motorists are discouraged from using oncoming traffic lanes to try to reach the toll gate. That is a serious offence that we will never tolerate," he said.

Traffic Update:Live pictures on N1 Southbound towards Nylplaza tollgate. It stretches up to SASOL garage. Let’s be patient with each other and arrive alive. pic.twitter.com/hLUHhRTmUz — Limpopo Department of Transport & Community Safety (@TransportLimCom) September 26, 2021

Taueatsoala added that at least seven people had died in five vehicle accidents in the province on Saturday. The cause of the accidents was reckless and negligent driving, as motorists were illegally overtaking, without consideration for others, he said.

"MEC [Mavhungu] Lerule-Ramakhanya is sending messages of condolences to the families of the deceased. We call on our motorists to obey the rules of the road."

More traffic congestion was recorded at the Modimolle off-ramp onto the N1. By 09:00, at least 1 942 vehicles had passed through the Kranskop Toll Plaza to Gauteng.

In the Western Cape, an accident claimed six lives on Sunday outside Worcester. Provincial transport spokesperson Jandre Bakker said traffic volumes were expected to increase as people drove home after the Heritage Day long weekend.

"This is the first and only major accident since the start of the long weekend. Preliminary investigations show that the driver of one vehicle lost control and crashed into another. We urge motorist to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy, be vigilant, not to speed or drink as drive as we expect more traffic as people return after the long weekend," he said.

