Heavy winds, snow, expected on parts of N3 from Thursday

High winds and snow are expected along sections of the N3 toll route from Thursday.



Drivers are advised to avoid driving at night when temperatures drop, and visibility is poor.

The N3 Toll Concession company advised delaying trips over this period if possible given the difficult driving conditions predicted on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Snowfall is expected on Friday and Saturday in the Dihlabeng, Maluti a Phofung and Phumelela districts, including a section of the N3 Toll Route from Van Reenen's Pass to Warden.

"Our road incident management system, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, the road traffic inspectorate, local authorities and route patrol services, have already been mobilised and are ready to provide support where required," N3 Toll Concessions said.

However, transport and logistics operators, particularly those transporting livestock and perishable loads, should plan accordingly.

Those keen to chase the snow are also asked to avoid the regions where snowfall is expected.

Havoc

"So-called snow chasers place an additional burden on limited emergency resources and often cause havoc on the roads during already dangerous conditions," said N3TC's operations manager, Thania Dhoogra.

Conditions may change quickly, so travelling parties should prepare well by taking extra blankets, a torch, food and refreshments in case of lengthy road closures.



People with medical conditions or travelling with babies should ensure they travel with sufficient baby supplies and medication.

There might also be power failures and communication systems pressures due to the adverse weather.

Dhoogra also cautioned road users to use or circulate information from a trusted news source.

Updates are available on 0800 63 43 57 or by following @N3Route.