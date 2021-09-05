1h ago

add bookmark

Hefty prison sentences for 3 rhino poachers caught in Kruger National Park

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three rhino poachers caught in the Kruger National Park were sentenced to a combined 105 years in prison.
Three rhino poachers caught in the Kruger National Park were sentenced to a combined 105 years in prison.
iStock
  • Three men have been given lengthy sentences for poaching rhinos in the Kruger National Park.
  • The armed men were caught by park rangers as they were shooting at rhinos in 2017.
  • They were also found in possession of rhino horns.

The Skukuza Regional Court has sentenced three men to a combined 105 years in prison for rhino poaching in the Kruger National Park.

Police said Walter Hendric Mangane, 59; Shangani Mathebula, 26; and Emmanuel Mdluli, 33, were arrested in 2017 by Kruger National Park rangers.

The armed men were caught shooting at rhinos and in possession of rhino horns.

"A report was received by field rangers about gunshots that were heard in the park. They then responded and followed up on the information and, thereafter, with the assistance of a tracker dog, spotted the men," police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said on Saturday.

He said: 

Whilst drawing closer, the rangers saw the poachers shooting two rhinoceroses. They immediately summoned a SANParks helicopter for support and the trio were then apprehended. The men were in possession of a rifle, with the serial number filed off, as well as ammunition. The trio were also found with rhino horns which were stashed in backpacks.

They were arrested and the docket was assigned to the Skukuza Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit for investigation.

The men stood trial and were convicted of trespassing, rhino poaching and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mathebula, a Mozambican national, faced an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act, as he was in the country illegally.

On Friday, the court handed down lengthy prison sentences. Mangane was sentenced to 45 years, while Mathebula and Mdluli received 30 years each.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kruger national parkmbombelampumalangapoachingcourtscrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you allow your children to play with unvaccinated children?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No way, it's just not safe
31% - 643 votes
Sometimes, if I know the family well enough
18% - 368 votes
Yes, I'm not worried about this
51% - 1070 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.37
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.00
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,827.81
0.0%
Silver
24.72
0.0%
Palladium
2,426.25
0.0%
Platinum
1,028.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,107
-0.4%
All Share
66,372
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,895
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,564
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,223
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo