Hefty sentences for two men who raped, robbed and killed Western Cape hiker Erna Gericke

Two men convicted of murdering a Barrydale woman have been handed hefty sentences.

Erna Gericke was out hiking in 2021 when she was killed.

An autopsy report showed she had been shot with a high-calibre rifle and most likely died from blood loss.

Two men have been handed hefty sentences for the rape, robbery and murder of Barrydale woman Erna Gericke.

The Western Cape High Court sitting in Swellendam sentenced John Lee Bron, 20, to three years for housebreaking and theft; three years for theft of a motor vehicle; 10 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm; two years for possession of unlicensed ammunition; and 20 years for murder, said police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies.

The second man, Jacobus Simon Skondo, 26, was sentenced to 18 years for rape, 20 years for murder and three years for theft of a motor vehicle, added Spies.

The sentences will run concurrently, he said.

The body of 66-year-old Gericke was found on a hiking trail in Barrydale. She was reported missing after not returning home from a walk on Sunday, 21 March 2021.

News24 previously reported that while police initially did not suspect foul play, preliminary autopsy results confirmed that Gericke was shot.

Her body was found a day later, 5-6km along the Waterfall Hiking Trail by a search party that included her daughter. She had sustained injuries to her hand and arm.



Her family initially believed a rock had fallen and injured her arm. Gericke was reportedly walking without her usual companion and did not have a cellphone with her. She reportedly walked back around 2km after she was injured.

Police said autopsy results showed her injuries were caused by a heavy calibre rifle and that she likely died as a result of blood loss.

She had parked her car near Rondomskrik before her walk, but it was missing. Shattered glass was found in the parking area, leading police to believe the car had been stolen. It was later found abandoned behind a hill near Tradouw Hoek.



During Bron and Skondo's arrests, police found the car's spare keys and confiscated a firearm and ammunition.

"We are pleased with the harsh sentences imposed in this matter," said Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile. "We hope that it will serve as a deterrent for potential criminals from committing similar offences."