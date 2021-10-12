1h ago

'Heinous act' - R5 000 reward for information on Gugulethu man who allegedly set girlfriend alight

Tammy Petersen
  • Three weeks after the horrific murder of Jacqueline Mpontsana, her boyfriend continues to evade arrest.
  • The Department of Community Safety is offering a R5 000 reward for the arrest of Lwazi Sibindana.
  • He fled his house the night he allegedly set the community safety official alight.

A danger to society.

This is how the family of brutally murdered Jacqueline Mpontsana has described her boyfriend, who now has a bounty on his head as he continues to evade police three weeks after allegedly setting the community safety official alight.

The Western Cape Department of Community Safety is offering a R5 000 reward for the arrest of Lwazi Sibindana, who has been on the run since the attack in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 September.

Mpontsana was violently killed three days after reuniting with Sibindana. Following an argument in his Gugulethu home in which his family had intervened to stop him from assaulting her, he allegedly returned with a cooldrink bottle filled with petrol. He allegedly doused her with the petrol as she lied on a couch before igniting it in the early hours of that morning.

Lwazi Sibindana. (Supplied, SAPS)
Lwazi Sibindana (Supplied, SAPS)
Son

Sibindana fled the scene through a back door. He has managed to evade police for almost three weeks, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Mpontsana was severely burnt and suffered horrific injuries while the family's house was significantly damaged in the process. The flames had spread as Mpontsana had tried to find a way to douse her burning body.

The scene where Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40, died of
The scene where Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40, was attacked. She later died of her injuries in hospital after being doused with petrol and being burnt alive.

Mpontsana was unable to recognise her distraught mother who had arrived at the scene as she couldn't see anymore. The mom of one died later that day after being put on life support.

WATCH | 'I could see her skin peeling off': Cape Town woman dies after being set alight by boyfriend

Mpontsana's cousin and family spokesperson, Luvuyo Ndzuzo, said the family was still dealing with the "pain of her untimely death and its method".

'Loss, pain continue to face us'

"But we get by," he told News24 on Tuesday.

"The mother and daughter seem to be strong, but we know things are not the same anymore."

Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40. (Facebook)
Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40.

He said the family appreciated "every effort made to apprehend the perpetrator because he must face the full might of the law".

"Our loss and pain continue to face us, despite all," he said.

He said Sibindana's arrest would "certainly" help them in coming to terms with what happened to Mpontsana:

He is a danger to society because he can repeat the same act or he can influence others to act in the same manner, knowing very well he acts with impunity.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the reward was being offered for information on Sibindana's whereabouts. He appealed to anyone who could assist police to come forward.

He said the department was still "reeling from the loss of our dear colleague".

Head of department Yashina Pillay said she hoped that by offering the reward, someone will speak out "so that he can assist the police with their investigation, which will ultimately lead to the arrest of the person responsible for this heinous act".

Anyone with information on Sibindana's whereabouts has been urged to contact investigating officer Sergeant Mangaliso at the Gugulethu police on 072 155 0100 or 021 684 2323.

