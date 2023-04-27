Heists decreasing in Gauteng, but spreading to other provinces – cash-in-transit association

The Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa says Gauteng has seen a significant decrease in CIT heists.

But it says they have now spread to surrounding provinces.

In Sebokeng three weeks ago, nine suspected CIT robbery suspects were killed.

Gauteng has seen a decrease in cash-in-transit robberies. However, the Cash-In-Transit Association of SA (Citasa) says these robberies have now shifted to surrounding provinces.

Citasa head Grant Clark said the significant decrease in heists in Gauteng was the result of police operations in the Sebokeng region three weeks ago.

Police raided the Sebokeng house of suspects believed to be behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng and surrounding areas.

Eight of the suspected robbers were killed in a shootout at the house, while a ninth died from his injuries in hospital.

"Citasa, on behalf of the CIT industry, would like to commend the SAPS for bringing the perpetrators to book," Clark said.

However, he warned that cash-in-transit robberies had now spread to KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

"Citasa is extremely concerned about the tragic loss of life and injuries suffered by members of the CIT industry.

"Our condolences go out to the families of the deceased. Citasa would like to make the community aware of the violent nature of these attacks and request them to be vigilant when in the proximity of a CIT service that is being conducted."