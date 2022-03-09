1h ago

Helen Joseph Hospital sees a tenfold increase in psychiatric patients

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
The Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.
Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Lucky Morajane
  • Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg has seen a steep increase in psychiatric patients showing up at the emergency unit.
  • In January 2022, the hospital admitted 1 395 people compared to last year's 620 in the same period.
  • The Gauteng health department says the increase might be attributed to poor socio-economic circumstances worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the use of illegal substances.

The Helen Joseph Hospital has seen a tenfold increase in the number of mental healthcare patients showing up at the Johannesburg facility over the past year.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said in January 2021 the hospital saw 80 mental healthcare patients at its emergency services department, compared to 876 January this year.

Mokgethi said the department also saw an increase in the number of patients admitted. In January this year, 1 395 people were treated in two wards. Only 620 people were treated during the same period in 2021. 

By January 2022, the outpatient department treated 520 patients, compared to 244 by January 2021.

Mokgethi said the increases might be attributed to poor socio-economic circumstances worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of illegal substances, and the unwillingness of some families to take back psychiatric patients after they were discharged.

She said the closure of sections of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital had also contributed to the increase in patients. The hospital was closed last year after being gutted in a fire. Charlotte Maxeke patients were then transferred and referred to Helen Joseph Hospital.

Mokgethi said the department was trying to improve capacity to accommodate the increase in mental health patients.

Mokgethi added: 

These include the increase of bed capacity as well as repurposing a temporary structure to house more patients. The hospital is also liaising with other psychiatric wards at other facilities to transfer patients whenever there is capacity.

She pleaded with families to accept patients once they were discharged from the hospital.

To deal with the increased number of patients, Mokgethi's department converted sections of the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto into a 14-bed psychiatric ward.

"We are making efforts to ensure that psychiatric wards across our health facilities meet the standards and regulations of the Mental Health Care Act. The wellness of mental health patients is our top priority, thus the installing of 24-hour security cameras to monitor and ensure patient safety," Mokgethi said.


helen joseph hospitalnomathemba mokgethigautengjohannesburghealth
