Helen Zille wins appeal against Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on colonialism tweets

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Helen Zille. Photo: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
Helen Zille. Photo: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • The SCA says there is no evidence that Helen Zille's colonialism tweets resulted in the Office of the Premier being undermined. 
  • The SCA delivered its judgment on Monday. 
  • Mkhwebane had found that Zille's tweets about colonialism was in violation of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has set aside the Gauteng High Court's dismissal of former Western Cape premier Helen Zille's application to have the Public Protector's report on her controversial colonialism tweets reviewed and set aside.

In its judgment delivered on Monday, the SCA said the high court's decision to decline to review Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's decision on the grounds of irrationality was "erroneous". 

Mkhwebane previously found that Zille's tweets about colonialism was in violation of the Constitution.

A tweet, sent in 2017, read: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, etc."

News24 previously reported that Mkhwebane found that Zille's conduct was tantamount to improper conduct in terms of the Constitution as well as violating the executive ethics code.

However, Zille argued that Mkhwebane had committed a material error of fact by finding that her tweets were "... likely to cause racial tensions, divisions and violence in South Africa" and therefore were not afforded constitutional protection.

Justice Mahube Molemela ruled in favour of Zille.  

The judge said Mkhwebane "applied a wholly subjective approach in terms of which she interpreted the tweets based on what she perceived to be the public's reaction".

"The only evidence of the public's reaction in the rule 53 record was a small selection of tweets in the twitter conversation that unfolded and a few newspaper articles. The Public Protector considered Ms Zille's tweets to be similar to the statements published in an article on colonialism, authored by a certain academic from the USA, Prof Gilley, which received widespread backlash.

"She also included some pictures depicting horrific human rights abuses caused by colonialism. Although Ms Zille's tweets, like Prof Gilley's article, evidently sparked controversy, the contents of her tweets are not the same as those in Prof Gilley's article. Her tweets must be interpreted on their own terms and in their own context."

READ | Mkhwebane withdraws opposition to Zille colonialism tweet report appeal, cites 'resource constraints'

Molemela said not every instance of harmful or hurtful speech will result in imminent violence.

She said Mkhwebane failed to consider the context in which the tweets were made, "which was that there were lessons that could be drawn from the Singapore experience as it, too, had previously been colonised".

The judge said without any attempt to objectively interpret the tweets, Mkhwebane concluded that the reaction of those who responded to Zille's tweets sufficed to indicate the likelihood of the tweet stirring up racial violence in the country.

"In my view, there was no basis for that finding. Objectively considered from the point of view of a reasonable reader, the message conveyed by the tweets is that Ms Zille's perception was that, though bad and unfortunate, colonialism yielded some beneficial aspects."

Molemela found that Mkhwebane interpreted the provisions of s 16(2) incorrectly.

She said: 

By concluding that s 16(2) 'prohibits' or 'curbs' speech, she failed to discern that s 16(2) is a definitional provision that excludes propaganda for war, incitement of imminent violence and advocacy of hatred constituting incitement to cause harm, from protected speech under s 16(1). She misconstrued the application and effect of s 16(2) of the Constitution and considered the impugned speech from a wrong premise, as she believed that Ms Zille had committed a violation by engaging in conduct that was expressly prohibited by s 16.

"It behoved the Public Protector to proceed from the premise of the correct interpretation of s 16, to understand what test had to be applied to determine whether there had been a violation, and finally, to pronounce a conclusion that was in line with that test. Clearly, the Public Protector's approach was fatally flawed."

Molemela added that, despite Zille's tweets having offended some sensibilities, she could not find anything that took her tweets out of the realm of protected speech.

The judge was of the view that Mkhwebane's "conclusion that the tweets did not fall under the category of protected speech, and her erroneous finding that s 16(2)(b) was implicated, are factors that pervaded her reasoning and led her to wrongly conclude that the Ethics Code was breached". She added there was nothing to suggest the tweets resulted in the Office of the Premier being undermined.

She said, without this, it was difficult to find a basis for concluding that the Ethics Code was breached.

Molemela found there was no basis for finding that Zille had "violated the provisions of s 136 of the Constitution, which enjoins members of the Executive Council to act in accordance with a code of ethics and prohibits them from conducting themselves in a way that is inconsistent with their office". 

Overall, the judge said the evidence did not support the Public Protector's findings and remedial action. "There is, therefore, no rational connection between the Public Protector's decision and the reasons for the decision," she said.  

