Helicopter crashes into Clanwilliam Dam, pilot swims to safety

A 36-year-old pilot survived when a helicopter crashed into the Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape on Thursday morning.

The pilot – the only occupant of the aircraft – swam to safety.



Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the crash.

"On Thursday… at about 08:45, a complaint was received that a helicopter crashed into Clanwilliam Dam. The pilot of the helicopter was able to get out of the helicopter and swim to land," Van Wyk said.

After swimming to shore, the pilot was helped by a local farm manager.

"One of the managers of a nearby farm took the 36-year-old pilot to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. The pilot was the only person on board the craft," Van Wyk said.

James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell, said the helicopter is roughly 10 meters under water.

"A private helicopter crashed into the Clanwilliam Dam a little after [08:00 on Thursday] and sank in water 10 metres deep. The pilot – the only person on board – escaped with minor injuries only and was taken to the nearest hospital in Clanwilliam," Styan said.

The aircraft will be recovered by the owner, Styan added.

"There is no risk to communities who consume the water and the owner is in the process of recovering the downed aircraft," he said.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) was looking into the crash, said spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba.

"The Accident and Incident Investigations Division has been notified of an occurrence in the Western Cape province. The team has started the process of gathering more information on this matter," he said.

The helicopter was spraying a local orchard when the accident happened, according to Netwerk24.

