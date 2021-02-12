1h ago

add bookmark

Helicopter crashes into Clanwilliam Dam, pilot swims to safety

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A helicopter crashed into the Clanwilliam Dam on Thursday morning.
A helicopter crashed into the Clanwilliam Dam on Thursday morning.
Supplied
  • A helicopter that crashed into Clanwilliam Dam is 10 metres under water.
  • The pilot, the only occupant, swam to shore and has minor injuries.
  • A local farm manager took the pilot to hospital following the crash.

A 36-year-old pilot survived when a helicopter crashed into the Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape on Thursday morning.

The pilot – the only occupant of the aircraft – swam to safety.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the crash.

"On Thursday… at about 08:45, a complaint was received that a helicopter crashed into Clanwilliam Dam. The pilot of the helicopter was able to get out of the helicopter and swim to land," Van Wyk said.

After swimming to shore, the pilot was helped by a local farm manager.

"One of the managers of a nearby farm took the 36-year-old pilot to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. The pilot was the only person on board the craft," Van Wyk said.

READ | Five dead in helicopter accident in Cuba - official

James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell, said the helicopter is roughly 10 meters under water.

"A private helicopter crashed into the Clanwilliam Dam a little after [08:00 on Thursday] and sank in water 10 metres deep. The pilot – the only person on board – escaped with minor injuries only and was taken to the nearest hospital in Clanwilliam," Styan said.

The aircraft will be recovered by the owner, Styan added.

"There is no risk to communities who consume the water and the owner is in the process of recovering the downed aircraft," he said.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) was looking into the crash, said spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba.

"The Accident and Incident Investigations Division has been notified of an occurrence in the Western Cape province. The team has started the process of gathering more information on this matter," he said.

The helicopter was spraying a local orchard when the accident happened, according to Netwerk24.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 674 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 857 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.66
(-0.33)
ZAR/GBP
20.20
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
17.74
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.00)
Gold
1819.51
(-0.36)
Silver
27.11
(+0.53)
Platinum
1230.50
(+0.13)
Brent Crude
60.84
(-0.54)
Palladium
2358.00
(+0.26)
All Share
65936.39
(+0.08)
Top 40
60487.89
(+0.11)
Financial 15
12650.98
(+1.54)
Industrial 25
89028.22
(+0.23)
Resource 10
62838.66
(-0.76)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo