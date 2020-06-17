Helicopter crashes near Grand Central Airport, two people feared dead

Two occupants onboard a Bell helicopter are thought to have died.

The helicopter reportedly crashed immediately after take-off.

SACAA to release more information "at an appropriate time".



A Bell helicopter has crashed near Grand Central Airport, outside Johannesburg, raising fears that two people on board had died, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Accident and Incident Investigation Division has just been notified of what could possibly be a fatal accident involving a Bell helicopter.

"According to the information at hand, the helicopter crashed immediately after take-off. The two occupants onboard were reportedly fatally injured," SACAA communications manager Kabelo Ledwaba said.

Investigators have since been dispatched to start the process of investigating the cause of the accident.

He said the accident happened on Wednesday evening.