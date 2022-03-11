1h ago

Hello Darlings: More than 200 fraud cases opened against CEO of travel agency

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
More than 200 fraud cases have been opened against the CEO of Hello Darlings travel agency.
Nielen de Klerk
  • More than 200 people opened fraud cases against the CEO of Hello Darlings.
  • The group accused the CEO of defrauding them of thousands of rands. 
  • The CEO of Hello Darlings has deactivated all her social media accounts and is believed to have fled the country.

More than 200 cases have been opened against the CEO of Hello Darlings after scores of clients lost out on thousands of rands, which they paid for expensive holidays at luxurious destinations across the world.

"We have received, as of this morning, close to 200 cases and are expecting and awaiting many more," Mohamed Faraaz Akoo, administrator of the Hello Darlings Recovery group, said.

The Telegram group, which has more than 3 500 members, was formed by disgruntled clients on a mission to do whatever it takes to get their hard-earned money back from the travel agency.

Several clients said they had paid for expensive holidays, but it never came to fruition. 

Hundreds of messages have been shared about their grievances as well as the difficulty of not being able to get hold of the company's CEO.

Akoo said:

Many members are very upset and angry about what has happened. This is a hard time for a lot of them and [Hello Darlings CEO] is still on the run and in hiding. (There is) a lot of false information on the perpetrator, including unverified statements and false groups popping up, claiming to be support groups, as well as people trying to take advantage of the situation by advertising their businesses.

"It is unacceptable and is not the time to profit off others' losses. They have already lost so much. We are doing our best to assist and the law will take its course and justice will be swift," Akoo added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that several cases of fraud were opened at different police stations across the province.

"The cases have been centralised to be investigated by the Provincial Commercial Crime Unit. No arrests have been made so far," said Masondo.

