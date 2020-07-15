Help police find missing Durban teen Amanda Phungula

Durban teenager Amanda Phungula went missing for over two weeks.

She disappeared from her home at Curlew Crescent in Yellowwood Park.

Montclair Police are leading the investigation into her case.

Durban police have called for help in finding Durban teenager Amanda Phungula, who was reported missing on 24 June.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday that Phungula was reported missing after disappearing from her home in Curlew Crescent, Yellowwood Park, on Friday 24 June at 13:00.

Phungula attends Mowart Park High School and was last seen wearing black leggings, a navy blue jacket with red print on the shoulders, and a pink pair of sneakers.

"She is tall, average build and light in complexion," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Montclair police investigating officer, Sergeant Finn, on 082 334 2141 / 082 930 8615 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.