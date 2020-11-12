10m ago

Help police locate these people: Five, including teen girl, missing in the Eastern Cape

Malibongwe Dayimani
Ziyanda Dyantyi, 30, of Kei Bridge outside Butterworth, was last seen going to the nearby bushes on 4 November 2020.
Supplied
  • The public is urged to contact the police in connection with five missing people in the Eastern Cape.
  • One of those missing is a 14-year-old who went missing for the second time in eight days.
  • Adriaan Francios Scheepers, 55, went to his landlord's home and walked out without saying anything on 28 September and no one has seen him since.


Five people, including a teenage girl, are missing in the Eastern Cape and police are appealing to the public to help them and the families of the missing people in searching for them.

The missing people are: Adriaan Francois Scheepers, 55, from Port Elizabeth, Alice Flente, 80, from Ngqamakhwe, Christopher Bongani Thunywa, 42, from Gxara informal settlement in Morgan Bay, Ziyanda Dyantyi, 30, of Kei Bridge outside Butterworth, and Siphesilhle Naqwili, 14, from Port Elizabeth.

Port Elizabeth man Adriaan Francios Scheepers,55,
Adriaan Scheepers

Scheepers was last seen on 28 September, according to police.

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Scheepers, residing at Harlech Street in Sherwood, was last seen by his landlord.

The Kabega Park police detectives are seeking the community's assistance in tracing the man, said Naidu. 

"It is alleged that on 30 September 2020, Adriaan Francois Scheepers, 55, was reported missing by his landlord. On 28 September, at approximately 17:30 Scheepers entered his landlord's house and walked out again without saying anything. The following day, Tuesday, the landlord decided just to check if he was okay, but he was not there," said Naidu.  

Scheepers' family and landlord searched around the area but were unable to trace him, said Naidu.

"It is also not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. His car and motorcycle were at home and his cellphone is off," added Naidu.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Scheepers, to urgently contact Kabega Park Detectives Crime Office on 041 3976802/ 0413976867 or 082 442 1282 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

Alice Flente,80, was last seen on Monday, 19 Octob
Alice Flente

Flente was last seen on Monday, 19 October 2020, at about 10:00. She left her home at Nguza locality, Sihlabeni Village, saying that she was visiting her sister at Mpahleni locality, at Mthwaku Village, Ngqamakhwe.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said Flente never reached her destination and never returned home.

Manatha said Flente was wearing a wrap-around skirt, brown and white outer garment, black polo neck and black pair of takkies.

She is dark in complexion, said Manatha.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is kindly requested to contact Ngqamakhwe police at 047 487 0017.  

Christopher Bongani Thunywa, 42, from Gxara inform
 Christopher Thunywa

Thunywa left his home on 30 October 2020 at about 24:00 driving his navy Opel Astra with registration number CHZ956EC. He was wearing a black and white Adidas tracksuit, said Manatha.

On 1 November 2020 at about 12:00, he was seen at Beacon Bay, East London and has not been seen since.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts can contact Kei Mouth Police Station on 043 841 1080.

Ziyanda Dyantyi, 30, of Kei Bridge outside Butterw
Ziyanda Dyantyi

Dyantyi was last seen leaving her home at Tyiweni Locality, Manqulo Village near Kei Bridge, Butterworth, on Wednesday 4 November 2020 at about 17:00.

"She did not say where she was going to, but she was seen walking to the direction of nearby bushes. Kei Bridge Police, Search and Rescue Unit from East London and the community are busy looking for her," said Manatha.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Raymond Matiwane on 071 475 1882 or Kei Bridge Police on 043 831 2018.

READ | Port Elizabeth girl goes missing for second time in less than 2 weeks

Siphesihle Naqwili,14, left her Motherwell home fo
Siphesilhle Naqwili

Anyone who has seen Naqwili is urged to contact the Motherwell Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

People are urged to call detective captain Bruce Madubedube of Motherwell FCS on 0714752385 or their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The teenage girl went missing on 6 November 2020.

Naqwili had initially gone missing on 29 October, but was found by her father on 3 November at her sister's house in Mjondolo squatter camp and took her home, said Naidu.

But on 6 November, she left her Shakushuma home in Motherwell for school.

"She never returned home. At the time, she was wearing a maroon skirt, maroon long sleeved jersey with stripes on the wrist, white shirt, black shoes and maroon long socks (school uniform). She has dreadlocks on her head. She was previously seen near a local tavern in NU 10 in Motherwell," said Naidu.

