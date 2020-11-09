34m ago

add bookmark

Hennenman farm attack: Please pray for Eddie, girlfriend pleads

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eddie Hills and Marizanè du Plessis.
Eddie Hills and Marizanè du Plessis.
Simoné Combrinck
  • The girlfriend of a Hennenman farmer who was severely injured in a farm attack has asked people to pray for his recovery. 
  • Eddie Hills, 26, was stabbed and is in hospital in a critical condition. 
  • One of the suspects arrested reportedly worked for the Hills family for decades. 

The girlfriend of 26-year-old Eddie Hills, who is in a critical condition after being stabbed in an attack on a farm in Hennenman on Thursday, has taken to social media to make an impassioned plea for people to pray for his recovery

Marizanè du Plessis wrote: "I don't usually post, but today is bitterly important... All I ask from the depths of my heart, please pray and pray as much as possible for his safety. His family and I will appreciate it incredibly." 

Eddie's 56-year-old father Pieter Hills was shot dead in the attack on the family's farm Zwartpan near Hennenman in the Free State. 

According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, Anna Bochedi, a domestic worker who works on the farm, found the two men at around 05:00 on Friday after she was called by Hills' wife, Antoinette, who was concerned after trying in vain to get hold of her husband and son.

Bochedi alerted relatives after she found Hills' body, as well as Eddie, who had been stabbed. 

eddie hills
Pieter and Eddie Hills, who were attacked on their farm near Hennenman on Thursday.
Netwerk24 Supplied

Free State police have arrested four people in connection with the attack. One of the suspects, aged 47, was found hanging in his cell in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to his mother, Eddie's condition had not improved by Sunday afternoon, Netwerk24 reported. 

He was reportedly transferred from Welkom to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Friday and operated on. He is being sedated. According to Netwerk24, some of his neck vertebrae have been injured and it is uncertain how much permanent damage there will be.

A source told Netwerk24 that one of the suspects had been working for the Hills family for decades. The person reportedly distracted the dogs so that the other suspects could gain access to the property. 

The remaining suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday or Tuesday. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Four people arrested for Hennenman farm murder, one found dead in police custody
Cops launch manhunt after Hennenman farmer shot dead, son stabbed
Farm attack: Man arrested for 'shooting' Free State couple who was chatting to neighbour
Read more on:
policefree statecrimefarm attacks
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
17% - 556 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
36% - 1201 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 1582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.57
(+0.15)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.49
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.34)
Gold
1960.74
(+0.13)
Silver
25.82
(-0.35)
Platinum
900.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
39.62
(0.00)
Palladium
2467.50
(-0.84)
All Share
57090.53
(+1.25)
Top 40
52612.32
(+1.42)
Financial 15
10365.76
(+2.15)
Industrial 25
81166.54
(+0.74)
Resource 10
52545.91
(+1.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo