Here are the questions MPs want Ramaphosa to answer on Thursday

accreditation
Jason Felix
Cyril Ramaphosa pictured at the Union Buildings.
Cyril Ramaphosa pictured at the Union Buildings.
Ludovic MARIN / AFP
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions in the NCOP on Thursday.
  • The DA and EFF posed questions on climate change and the preparations for the local government elections.
  • Other topics include the insurgency violence in Mozambique and damage to infrastructure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in the hot seat on Thursday to answer questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), but he won't have to utter a word on corruption or Covid-19.

Instead, Ramaphosa will have to answer questions on damage to public infrastructure during the Covid-19 lockdown, climate change, the economic reconstruction and recovery plan, preparations for local government elections, gender-based violence and violent conflicts in Africa.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa grilled by media on Mkhize, corruption, land expropriation

DA MPs will focus largely on climate change and gender-based violence, while the EFF wants more details on the preparations for the local government elections.

Ramaphosa will also be questioned on the violent insurgency in Mozambique's northernmost province, Cabo Delgado.

Questions to the executive are one of several ways in which Parliament holds the government accountable.

The virtual plenary session will start at 14:00.

Here is a complete list of the questions:

ANC MP Archibold Jomo Nyambi: Whether the government has undertaken an audit regarding public infrastructure that was damaged, vandalised and/or stolen during the lockdown period; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what is the estimated value of the damage caused to such infrastructure during this period.

DA MP Cathlene Labuschagne: Whether his announcement during the 2021 State-of-the-Nation-Address of a Climate Advisory Council and his participation in the Virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate Change indicates that he considers climate change as his priority and, by extension, the priority of his entire Cabinet and government; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?

ANC MP Mandla Rayi: How much funding and financing commitments have been made by the (a) government and (b) private sector to execute the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, in respect of the damage caused by Covid-19; whether the government has made any progress in implementing the priority areas articulated in such plan; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?

EFF MP Brenda Tirhani Mathevula: What reasons were given by the Independent Electoral Commission for appointing the panel, that is led by the former deputy chief justice, only after the date of the local government elections was proclaimed; whether he will postpone the elections if the panel recommends that the elections will not be free and fair if conducted in this climate; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?

ANC MP Shahidabibi Shaikh: Whether, with reference to the phenomenal increase in the destabilisation of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique and sporadic upsurge of violent conflicts in other parts of Africa (details furnished), the government has any plans to re-invigorate the Southern African Development Community; if not, why not; if so, (a) what plans and (b) what are the further relevant details?

DA MP Delmaine Chesley Christians: Whether, considering that in his State-of-the-Nation-Address in June 2019 he committed to strategies that would end gender-based violence and femicide, the Presidency has any plans to further strengthen the fight against the said scourge and provide access to justice for the victims and survivors; if not, why not; if so, what plans and what are the further relevant details in each case?


