Here is why the JSC voted for Hlophe to be impeached

Ntwaagae Seleka
Judge John Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct in that he had tried to influence two Constitutional Court judges.
Judge John Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct in that he had tried to influence two Constitutional Court judges.
Photo: Isabel Venter
  • Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe could be the first judge president to be removed from office since the dawn of democracy.
  • Hlophe's future is hanging in the balance as the Judicial Service Commission ruled that Hlophe improperly conducted himself.
  • Hlophe might know his fate next month.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in a majority ruling, found that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity, and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court.

The commission ruled that Hlophe improperly attempted to influence justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office.

His conduct seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity, and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court, the JSC found.

His conduct threatened public confidence in the judicial system.

In a majority judgment, the JSC concluded that Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct.

The two complainants - Nkabinde and Jafta - together with Hlophe, were called as witnesses during their hearing, before submitting written representations.

Section 177 (1)(a) of the Constitution provides that a judge may be removed from office if the JSC finds that the judge is guilty of gross misconduct.

In 2008, Hlophe discussed former president Jacob Zuma and his co-accused Thint separately with Jafta and Nkabinde in their chambers in the Constitutional Court. 

Hlophe "believed that the issue (of Zuma and Thint) of privilege was a very concerning one and had to be dealt with properly". 

He told Jafta that Zuma was being persecuted just as he (Hlophe) has been persecuted. 

Hlophe then said to Jafta "sithembele kinina" translated, "you are our last hope".

Hlophe told Nkabinde:

...I was concerned that the majority in the Supreme Court of Appeal did not attach weight to the issue of privilege.

Hlophe believed that the Zuma matter had "to be correctly decided".

He told Nkabinde that there was no case against Zuma. Hlophe claimed he had a list of people implicated in the arms deal and obtained that information from national intelligence. 

Jafta was surprised by Hlophe's conduct and felt uncomfortable entertaining the matter.

On 24 April, Jafta and Nkabinde had lunch, where they discussed their separate meetings with Hlophe.

During the hearing, Hlophe conceded in uttering the remarks but disputed certain aspects.

Hlophe claimed the charge sheet was vague and didn't disclose an offence and was accordingly invalid.

He argued that the two complainants were unwilling complainants and that their joint complaint statement and testimonies were not done freely and voluntarily, and that undue influence was brought to bear.

The two refuted Hlophe's accusations.

Hlophe also argued that he was denied his constitutional right to have the dispute resolved by an independent forum as the tribunal demonstrated an appearance of bias, if not actual bias.

He accused former Chief Justice Pius Langa and others of improperly coercing Jafta and Nkabinde, claiming that the complainants allowed themselves to be manipulated into joining a false complaint.

The accusations were also refuted by Nkabinde and Jafta.

Hlophe went further and accused Langa and other justices of fraud, vindictively seeking to get rid of him, of political motives and dishonesty.

The JSC concluded that Hlophe's remarks were unbecoming and should not have been made and found that his conduct rendered him guilty of gross misconduct.

The minority judgment stated that the Judicial Conduct Tribunal "erred in placing reliance on the evidence of" Jafta and Nkabinde in determining that Hlophe was guilty of gross misconduct.

It found that the versions of the two justices were "inherently improbable".

It believed that that tribunal's finding of guilty should be "rejected".

Hlophe could become the first judge in democratic South African history to be removed from office.

Both Hlophe and the Constitutional Court have been given until 3 September to make submissions why it should not recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Hlophe be suspended.

Hlophe's fate will now be determined by the National Assembly, which will need to support his impeachment with a two-thirds majority vote in order for him to be removed from office and be stripped of his judicial benefits.

