Here's when the school year will end: Education dept releases revised calendar dates

Sheldon Morais
Grade 12 learners of Rosendaal Senior Secondary in Delft.
Roger Sedres

The Department of Basic Education has released the revised calendar for the 2020 school year.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that public schools would close for four weeks from 27 July to 24 August.

Grade 12 pupils will, however, return to class on Monday, while children in Grade 7 will return on 10 August.

On Friday, News24 revealed that the a document compiled during a Heads of Education Departments Committee (Hedcom) workshop proposed concluding the school year by 15 December.

The department has confirmed the school year for Grades R to 11 will be concluded on 15 December, while the Grade 12 examinations will also be completed by the same date.

It says teachers will return on 25 January for the 2021 school year, while pupils will go back to school "a few days later".

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

