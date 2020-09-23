Heritage Day weather: Warm, sunny conditions to continue

Heritage Day will be blessed with fine and warm weather, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of both the Free State and North West, northern and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the central and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

Gale force westerly winds of at least 60km/h are expected over the central and northern parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Special weather advisories

Strong north-westerly to westerly winds of 50 to 60km/h are expected over the Central and Little Karoo in the Western Cape, Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape as well as in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape on Friday late morning until early evening.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west where isolated thunderstorms are expected.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west where isolated thunderstorms are expected in the evening.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy along the coast with fog in the morning where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to extremely hot. It will become cloudy in the west towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming north-westerly in the afternoon.

For the Western Cape, conditions will be cloudy with fog in places over the south-west and south coastal areas in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot over the Little and Central Karoo. It will become cloudy to partly cloudy along the west and south-coast towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the morning, otherwise light to moderate south to south-easterly, becoming south-westerly along the west coast by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in the south-east in the morning, otherwise fine and hot but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming south-easterly towards midday.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places along the Sunshine Coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm but hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.