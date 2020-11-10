26m ago

Herman Mashaba takes aim at IEC after Action SA loses appeal over party status

Lizeka Tandwa
  • It's back to the drawing board for Herman Mashaba after his IEC appeal was rejected.
  • The commission has kicked out Action SA's bid for political party status.
  • Mashaba has now turned to Action SA's legal team.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has rejected a bid by Herman Mashaba's Action SA to be registered as a political party.

Action SA's initial registration application was rejected by IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo due to a perceived similarity to another political party and its use of the South African flag in its logo.

Party of Action, which shares the same colours as Action SA, objected.

But Action SA appealed the decision and the IEC was said to have informed Action SA on Monday that the appeal failed.

Reacting to the decision, Action SA said it was shocked at the commission's rationale.

The newcomers added that it was concerned that a Chapter 9 institution tasked with safeguarding electoral democracy, could make an important legal decision in such a manner. 

READ | IEC rejects registration of Herman Mashaba's Action SA party, appeal in the works

He described the decision-making process as flawed and questioned how the commission could correctly analyse "the subjective issue of similarities" when it "did not correctly assert the objective matter of law".

Mashaba added that Action SA was consulting its legal team about studying the commission's reasons for upholding the rejection of its application for political party status. 

Mashaba also said Action SA's offer to have its marketing team to present a professional perspective on the difference between its logo and that of Party of Action was not taken up by the commission.  

"We are of the view that any effort to alter the logo would likely produce a similar problem, precisely because there are over 600 political parties - a situation caused by the IEC's failure to deregister parties in accordance with its own regulations, which are not represented and do not contest general elections."

