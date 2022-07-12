Hermanus mom shot dead on way to work, 10-year-old daughter and husband wounded

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead on Monday morning while travelling to work in Hermanus.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said police were investigating a case of murder and two of attempted murder.

He said:

According to reports, the family was on their way to work in their vehicle when [an] unknown gunman fired shots at them. The 35-year- old woman was shot and fatally wounded. The 40-year-old father and 10-year-old daughter were also shot and injured - they received treatment.

Netwerk24 identified the 35-year-old as Dorianne Lock who died on the scene.

It reported authorities were investigating the possibility the order for the shooting might have come from a prison in Caledon.

Van Wyk said the shooting occurred at Marigold Street, Mount Pleasant, Hermanus, and no arrests had yet been made.

