Hero cop rescues woman from drowning in dam after hearing her screams at night

Zandile Khumalo
Sergent Deon Dampies didn't think twice to save a woman from drowning in Heidedal, Bloemfontein.
Supplied
  • An off-duty police officer has rescued a woman from drowning in the Witherow Dam Quarry in Heidedal in Bloemfontein.
  • The victim nearly drowned in the dam and was found screaming for help.
  • The officer was assisted by a member of the public who held a flash light as the officer jumped into the dam to pull the victim out.

An off-duty Bloemfontein police officer who put his life on the line in dark waters to save a woman from drowning in a dam says he is overwhelmed with joy and happiness after saving her life.

Sergeant Deon Dampies, 40, recalled vividly the moment he arrived outside his yard on Wednesday at around 20:15. He had been off duty at the time.

"I heard a piercing scream for help coming from a woman who was in the open field just opposite my house. It was so dark. I could barely see anything.

"I panicked because I thought she was being raped or robbed, judging from the way she was screaming," said Dampies.

Dampies said, as a police officer, he had to do something, even if it meant fighting someone to save a life.

"I ran into the house, grabbed my firearm and ran into the field in the direction where the young lady was screaming from," he said.

An unknown resident who was passing by Dampies' house at the time decided to follow the police officers into the field after also realising someone needed help.

The screams led them to Witherow Dam Quarry in Heidedal.

"When we got there, it was so dark, we had to use the phone's flashlight to see what was happening. I saw the lady inside the dam screaming for help as she was drowning," Dampies said.

The determined sergeant didn't think twice. He jumped into the water.

"Once I got inside, I could not hear the lady scream anymore. I think she had slipped, and her head was submerged under the water. I decided to dive into the dark dirty water, and I was able to pull her out and onto the field," said Dampies.

The woman was unconscious, and her breathing was shallow because of all the water she had swallowed.

"I tried to help her with the little knowledge I had of CPR just until the ambulance came to the rescue," said Dampies.

The woman was rushed to the nearby hospital.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Peter Kareli, it was not known how the woman had ended up in the dam.

Dampies was overwhelmed with joy and happiness about saving the woman's life.

"I was forwarded a voice note from the lady's mother thanking everyone who helped in saving her daughter. I was also made aware that the victim is currently recovering in the hospital."

