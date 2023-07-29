Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes

A Craighall Park businessman rescued neighbours from a fire.

A warehouse fire broke out around 21:00 on Friday night and was extinguished on Saturday morning.

There were no casualties reported.

A businessman has emerged a hero after he helped evacuate neighbouring residents after a fire broke out at a building materials store on Jan Smuts Avenue in Craighall on Friday night.

Businessman and social media personality, 33-year-old Koshiek Karan, who lives in Craighall Park, had just come back from watching the movie Oppenheimer when he heard a window break.

"I heard a window break nearby, and initially thought it may have been an intruder. Within minutes there were loud explosions, trees set alight and a roof collapsing on itself," Karan told News24.

He said that he called the City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services, who were quick to respond. The Build It warehouse fire broke out just before 21:00 on Friday.

"My first response was to evacuate the pets and kids from the surrounding homes. Many homeowners did the sensible thing of deciding to get as far away from the fire as possible and leave," Karan added.

He said that when large trees caught fire and started threatening the nearby homes, he knew they had to act decisively.

"In the midst of chaos, residents, local firefighters, and volunteers stepped up to combat the flames," he said.

ALSO READ | 3 children, 3 adults burn to death in fire in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

"I grabbed a fire extinguisher, unrolled the building fire hose and got to work. We managed to contain the fire long enough for first responders to arrive and continued through the night to help douse the flames in various parts of the building."

Karan hailed the City's team for responding to the fire immediately.

"They deserve more funding, better resources and access to high-quality training. They’re the real heroes," he said.

According to the City EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, when the team arrived at the scene, the top floor of the double-storey warehouse burning fiercely.

The fire continued into the early hours of Saturday morning, before it was eventually extinguished.

"It took almost three hours to fully extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said Kgiba.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.