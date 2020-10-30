1h ago

add bookmark

Heroic driver dodges injury, property damage as dirt truck lands in Krom River

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patrick Mhlana. (Supplied)
Patrick Mhlana. (Supplied)
  • Patrick Mhlana averted injury and property damage when he steered the refuse removal truck he was driving towards the Krom River following a mechanical failure.
  • An investigation by an independent specialist found Mhlana had risked his own life to prevent the truck from running into pedestrians or parked vehicles in Wellington that day.
  • Mhlana will receive an excellence award from the Drakenstein Municipality for his efforts.

The heroics of Drakenstein Municipality refuse removal truck driver Patrick Mhlana averted injury and property damage when he steered the municipal vehicle towards the Krom River following the malfunctioning of an electronic valve in its airbrake system.

The incident happened in Wellington, the Western Cape, on 29 September.

An investigation by an independent specialist commissioned by the city manager found Mhlana had risked his own life to prevent the truck from running into pedestrians and parked vehicles.

Municipality spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said in a statement Mhlana had that morning conducted his daily inspection of the truck, including checking the tyres, before he embarked on his refuse removal route which he had been driving for three years.

"The truck was operating fine until he stopped before the yield sign at the top of Berg en Dal roads. Despite fully activating both the hand and foot brakes, the truck started to roll backwards down the steep hill," she added.

Mhlana had called out to the municipal machine handlers at the back of the truck, urging his colleagues to get out of the way.

"While trying his best to stop the runaway truck, Mr Mhlana still managed to steer it down the hill in a controlled manner and prevent it from causing any casualties, or crashing into any private property - which would have been catastrophic.

READ | I’d do it all again’: heroic neighbour braves fire to save two-year-old

"He jumped off the truck at the very last minute, before the vehicle rolled down an embankment and came to a standstill in the Krom River."

Mhlana will receive an excellence award from the municipality for his efforts.

Geldenhuys said a technical independent investigation by the servicing agent showed the sudden brake failure had been caused by a low supply in pressure to the brake system which was controlled by an electronic valve.

"During a pressure test following the accident, the pressure gauge revealed a pressure of approximately two bar, whereas the norm is between 6.5 and 8.1 bar. The truck does not have a warning light or buzzer that could have warned the driver of this ahead of the accident," she added.

Before the accident, Mhlana had not experienced any problems with the brakes.

The refuse compactor truck was purchased on 1 December 2017 and its last two dealership services took place in August 2019 and February 2020, Geldenhuys said.

"The service in August 2019 included a total overhaul of the brake system on the two rear axles' eight wheels. The truck also received its certificate of fitness on 12 February 2020, which indicates that it had passed its roadworthy test. The truck's licence had subsequently been renewed on 26 February 2020.

"The truck was last fitted with new tyres on 18 December 2019, which should be able to travel for about 50 000km. By the time of the accident, the truck had added about 8 000km to its clock since its last service."

The independent investigation into the accident included a thorough inspection of the truck's tyres, indicating all 10 tyres were within the legal 1.8mm remaining tread limit before the accident, Geldenhuys said, and standard practice blood tests confirmed he had not been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Horror KZN truck crash: Further investigation into fatal accident still needed, says NPA
Two killed in truck accident outside Middelburg
PE woman thanks good Samaritan for holding her hand while she was trapped under a truck - report
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeaccidents
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 10353 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 11592 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

2h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.40
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(-0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.52
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.59)
Gold
1870.01
(+0.09)
Silver
23.28
(+0.02)
Platinum
846.00
(-0.24)
Brent Crude
38.07
(-3.48)
Palladium
2196.00
(+0.17)
All Share
51896.97
(-0.79)
Top 40
47576.46
(-0.74)
Financial 15
9756.70
(-2.69)
Industrial 25
72681.12
(-0.25)
Resource 10
47826.96
(-0.63)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo