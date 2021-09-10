Hesitant vaxxer overcomes his fear for needles after SAFA promise of free Bafana tickets

Hesitant vaxxer says he is willing to face his fear of needles in order to go back to a soccer stadium.

On Wednesday, SAFA president Danny Jordaan promised free tickets to Bafana Bafana's next FIFA World Cup qualifier game to fans with vaccines.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala will launch the province’s first drive-through mass vaccination site on Friday.

Mthokozisi Chili is willing to face his fear of needles and will finally get his Covid-19 jab after the South African Football Association (SAFA) offered free tickets to fully vaccinated soccer fans.



Eager to go back to the soccer stadium, the 33-year-old Umlazi resident said he would rather face the "big poke" than miss an opportunity to watch Bafana Bafana battle it out against Ethiopia next month.

On Wednesday, SAFA president Danny Jordaan promised free tickets to Bafana Bafana's next FIFA World Cup qualifier game at home to all vaccinated football supporters.

"I've always been afraid of needles, and that's why it took me so long to finally take the decision to get vaccinated," Chili explained.

"When Jordaan announced that they were giving away free ticket to vaccinated fans, I told myself I wouldn't miss this opportunity even if it meant that I had to face my fear of needles."

Chili added that most of his friends had already received their jabs, but that he had been waiting to see if they had any side effects.

"I asked four of my friends how the vaccines treated them and they all had different experiences, from mild to minor symptoms."

He said that the offer by SAFA made him realise that there might be a lot of opportunities he could miss out on if he didn't get the jab.

"I'm an unemployed, qualified teacher, and I am job hunting. I'd hate to be turned away from a job opportunity simply because I decided not to get vaccinated.

"I haven't registered yet to be vaccinated, but from what I've heard, nurses can help you register at the vaccine site if you haven't registered."

On Thursday, when he went for his vaccine, Chili said the Umlazi Section K vaccine site was closed and he would have to return next Wednesday because the site only operates on Wednesdays.

"Arriving at the site and realising that it was closed actually disturbed me because I was already hesitant to get the vaccine. I think the health department needs to do better, because I'm sure there are other hesitant people like me, who won't see the need to come back next Wednesday."

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will launch the province’s first drive-through mass vaccination site on Friday.

The launch of the "pop-up" drive-through vaccination site will be at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay.

"Our province is one of the country's most popular tourism destinations boasting great weather, long beaches and world heritage sites like St Lucia Wetlands and the Hluhluwe Game Reserve," said Zikalala.

He added that citizens would now be able to walk in to get vaccinated, while others would now be able to get vaccinated in the comfort of their cars while continuing to maintain all the safety protocols.