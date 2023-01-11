38m ago

add bookmark

Hey shushu wow! Heatwave to hit four provinces, with temperatures soaring into the 40s

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gershwin and his family enjoy the hot weather at the beach.
Gershwin and his family enjoy the hot weather at the beach.
PHOTO: Lisalee Solomons, News24
  • A heatwave is expected to affect the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State this week.
  • Temperatures are expected to soar into the 40s in some areas.
  • Hot conditions may persist into the weekend for some provinces.

A heatwave has been forecast for four provinces, with temperatures expected to soar above 40°C in some parts.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) said the heatwave would affect the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State.

The municipalities at the heart of the heatwave are the Khâi-Ma Municipality (which includes Pofadder), the Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as the Central Karoo and the Little Karoo municipalities in the Western Cape.

In the Eastern Cape, the Sarah Baartman and Amatole district municipalities will be affected, along with the Inxuba Yethemba municipality.

Hot conditions are expected for the Mangaung and Gariep municipalities in the Free State.

SAWS forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said the high temperatures had been driven by a persistent upper-air high-pressure system that has caused temperatures to increase gradually to heatwave level.

Maliage added that the heatwave was likely to last until at least Friday. She said that it might continue into the weekend, despite a forecast of isolated rainfall for the provinces.

ALSO READ | Cape Town residents stone staff after being denied entry to 'crystal clear' pool

The hot conditions will bring soaring temperatures, with Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape predicted to reach 40°C on Wednesday. Beaufort West will climb to 38°C and Robertson will reach a high of 36°C.

In the Northern Cape, Upington will peak at 41°C, while Calvinia will reach 37°C. Springbok and De Aar can both expect 36°C.

The Eastern Cape will see Graaff-Reinet reaching a high of 40°C. Cradock will peak at 39°C, Komani at 36°C, and Qonce at 35°C.

In the Free State, Bloemfontein is expected to reach 35°C.


According to a SAWS advisory, when temperatures are extremely high, our ability to cool our bodies through sweating is reduced. This can lead to dehydration and heat stroke.

Maliage advised those in areas affected by the heatwave to avoid going into the sun, especially between 12:00 and 15:00. She said people should also avoid strenuous activities and working outside.

Keeping hydrated, wearing light clothes, and avoiding alcohol were also important, she added.

She said that anyone experiencing prolonged feelings of faintness or illness should seek medical attention.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawswestern capenorthern capefree stateeastern capeweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
47% - 975 votes
No, his time is up
53% - 1111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.61
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.24
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,884.49
+0.4%
Silver
23.92
+1.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
80.10
+0.6%
Top 40
72,702
+1.2%
All Share
78,867
+1.1%
Resource 10
78,368
+1.8%
Industrial 25
99,237
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,884
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo