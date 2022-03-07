11m ago

HGG founder discovered dead in Hermanus a day after going missing

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Hendrik Gerryts.
Supplied
  • HGG Financial Group founder and CEO Hendrik Gerryts has died. 
  • He was found dead in Hermanus after having gone missing for a day.  
  • Western Cape police suspect no foul play, but have launched a probe into his death. 

CEO and founder of Western Cape-based financial services company HGG, Hendrik Gerryts, has died. 

According to a statement from his company, Gerryts was found dead in Hermanus on Friday, a day after he went missing.

Western Cape police said they had no reason to believe that foul play was a factor in his death. 

They said a post-mortem and preliminary investigations would dictate which direction the case went in. 

While Gerryts’ company has identified him as the deceased person, the police said a formal identification was yet to be made and, until such time, they were not at liberty to disclose the identity of the deceased.

In a statement on its website, HGG said: "We are very sad to announce the passing of HGG founder and CEO Hendrik Gerryts. Hendrik went missing on Thursday, 3 March 2022 and his body was found in Hermanus the following day."

The company described Gerryts as an amazing business visionary, colleague and friend. 

"Those who knew Hendrik well will remember him for his sound business advice, generous spirit, willingness to help others and his involvement in the local community," it said. 

"While we are still coming to terms with this great loss, we would like to assure all our clients that our business operations will continue as usual. Hendrik built up a strong, resilient business, with many capable leaders within our ranks. We will do everything we can to minimise any disruption to our services."

Gerryts established the HGG Financial Group in 1998 with a view to deliver a broad range of financial services to companies and individuals. 

The Somerset West company grew over the years and has offices in Paarl, Durbanville and Kommetjie. 

