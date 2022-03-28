9m ago

add bookmark

'Hier kom 'n ding': Police officer testifies during EFF MP's assault trial

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF MP Marshall Dlamini after previously appearing in court for assault.
EFF MP Marshall Dlamini after previously appearing in court for assault.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • The assault trial of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini continues. 
  • He is accused of allegedly knocking a police officer's glasses off his face.
  • In response to the incident, the EFF said at the time that they feared leader Julius Malema would be assassinated by right-wingers.

The trial of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, who is accused of assaulting a police officer at the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA), resumed in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Police officer Leticia Robertson returned to the witness stand and testified that she felt something was brewing while she was on duty at the National Assembly during the incident. 

Testifying in Afrikaans, Robertson told the court that in the build-up to the events, she thought to herself: "Hier kom 'n ding" (something's about to go down). This was based on the feeling she got from the EFF when they walked in a group after the SONA in the melee of people in the lobby of the National Assembly building.

She thought to herself: "Iemand gaan geklap word" (someone is going to get slapped).

Robertson testified in Afrikaans and Dlamini's advocate, Laurance Hodes, complained that the English translations of what she said were inaccurate. At times, he translated her evidence himself.

Dlamini sat in a corner of the small courtroom, in a dark suit, and stood up at times to get a better view of the projection screen that showed the events.

He is accused of allegedly knocking Warrant Officer Johan Carstens' glasses off his face in the crowd of MPs and guests who left the chamber after President Cyril Ramaphosa's first SONA.

Just before the incident with Carstens, the court heard, EFF leader Julius Malema had apparently stood on her foot but she said she realised afterwards that it was by mistake. 

READ | At EFF congress, keep an eye on money man Marshall Dlamini

Robertson explained that she was one of the police officers who wore dark suits so that people could tell them apart from what she called "bouncers" - other security officials who wear white shirts and black trousers who are known as "white shirts".

She said she saw Carstens raise his hands in an up-and-down motion and heard him say: "Wait, wait," as the EFF gathered around him. The next thing she knew, Carstens was slapped. 

She said Carstens stumbled and had blood on the bridge of his nose. A lens of his spectacles had fallen out and the frame was slightly damaged. 

"His glasses were hit off him and I saw them lying on the ground. And there was blood on the bridge of his nose," she testified.

She pushed Dlamini away and went to help Carstens.

In the meantime, Malema's bodyguard, who she knows by sight but not by name, used his body to block Malema off from everyone else.

"It all happened so quickly," she testified.

She picked up Carstens' lens and immediately afterwards, the police were told to go with people she assumed were from Crime Intelligence, and they interviewed the police in different rooms. 

Asked whether Carstens gave Dlamini any reason to believe his life was in danger, Robertson said: "No." The court heard that Carstens went for medical treatment afterwards.

At the time of the incident, the EFF issued a statement to say they had been tipped off that there might be an assassination attempt on Malema, and that they responded the way they did because they were under the impression that the plan was being carried out.

Eight EFF supporters squeezed into the public gallery of the tiny courtroom the matter is being heard in.

The trial continues.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
marshall dlaminicape townwestern capecourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 6687 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 2846 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 621 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.15
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.02
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.4%
Gold
1,930.10
-1.4%
Silver
24.95
-2.2%
Palladium
2,247.24
-4.0%
Platinum
986.99
-1.7%
Brent Crude
120.65
+1.3%
Top 40
67,713
+0.2%
All Share
74,481
+0.2%
Resource 10
81,113
-1.2%
Industrial 25
80,631
+0.5%
Financial 15
17,372
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo