13m ago

add bookmark

'High consumption' at the root of Gauteng's water woes

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Commando System - the towers and reservoirs that supply Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby, has stabilised, according to Johannesburg Water.
The Commando System - the towers and reservoirs that supply Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby, has stabilised, according to Johannesburg Water.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • Rand Water cannot keep up with Gauteng's water usage.
  • Leaks are a major cause of water consumption, but more so in Johannesburg. 
  • The MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services met with Joburg Water.

Gauteng is consuming more than 5 000 megalitres of water per day.

The unsustainable demand is why bulk supplier Rand Water has had to tighten the taps for the last 10 days.

The spokesperson for Rand Water, Makenosi Maroo, said consumption remained the leading cause of Stage 2 water restrictions.

The heatwave, however, has not helped.

READ | Troubled water and sanitation dept earmarks R2bn for investigations as R16bn goes down the drain

"Leakage or wastage of water has added to the high consumption. Dam levels are not the issue, the dams are almost full. We even increased the capacity of water supplied to Gauteng, but this has not helped," Maroo said. 

A week ago, Rand Water throttled its supply by 30% to get its reservoirs back up to the stable levels of 60%, from 38%.

Johannesburg Water purchases water from Rand Water and then reticulates it to homes and businesses within the city.

Nationally, 38% of the country's potable water is lost through leaks - but it is believed that, in Johannesburg, the statistic is more like 40%.

On Wednesday, Johannesburg's MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Mpho Sesedinyane, met with Joburg Water officials to understand the cause of the water outages.

His focus was the Commando System - the towers and reservoirs that supply Hursthill, Brixton, and Crosby.

It feeds wards 58, 69, 86, and 87, which have experienced water supply issues.

According to Sesedinyane, the interruptions to the bulk water supply were caused by load shedding "or normal power failure on the Rand Water purification and pumping systems, as well as the Johannesburg Water pumping systems".

He said Joburg Water presented Sesedinyane with an analysis of the Commando System, as well as measures for the next two to four years at the reservoirs to ensure "sustainability of the water supply".

Sesedinyane has not elaborated on these measures.

His department, though, said all systems were now stable.

Johannesburg Water reported on Wednesday that the Brixton and Crosby reservoirs were recovering, while the Hursthill reservoir was low.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, doctors at Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park, and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville complained that there were still water issues.

Both were given extra supply from Johannesburg Water, and both have boreholes, but there was not enough water to supply all the facilities at the hospitals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johannesburg waterrand watermpho sesedinyanejohannesburggautengservice deliveryinfrastructurewater
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
14% - 594 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
53% - 2211 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 42 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
32% - 1317 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.78
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,670.60
-0.2%
Silver
19.01
-0.1%
Palladium
2,139.50
+0.1%
Platinum
882.00
-0.2%
Brent-ruolie
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
58,177
0.0%
All Share
64,528
0.0%
Resource 10
61,191
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,390
0.0%
Financial 15
13,974
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

2h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

14m ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo