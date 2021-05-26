37m ago

add bookmark

High court decision to declare lockdown regulations invalid was judicial overreach, SCA hears

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The legality of lockdown regulations has made it to the SCA.
The legality of lockdown regulations has made it to the SCA.
Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images
  • Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is appealing a high court ruling that lockdown regulations are unconstitutional and invalid. 
  • Liberty Fighters Network, which brought the case against Dlamini-Zuma, refused to take part in online court proceedings. 
  • The SCA reserved judgment in the matter. 

The high court judgment declaring lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional was a case of judicial overreach, the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) heard on Wednesday. 

Advocate Geoff Budlender SC, on behalf of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, told the SCA justices that the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria's decision to declare lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional amounted to judicial overreach. 

Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) took Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to court over last year's lockdown regulations. 

READ | Third wave: Liquor traders request meeting with Ramaphosa over possible restrictions

The high court ruled in their favour, saying while declaring a state of disaster was rational, some of the regulations were irrational, thus making all Disaster Management Act regulations unconstitutional and invalid. Dlamini-Zuma is appealing the decision.  

On Wednesday, LFN and Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation - which is amicus curiae -  refused to participate in the online court hearing. Instead, they wanted the matter to be heard in an open court. LFN's Reyno de Beer also wanted the five justices presiding over the case to recuse themselves. 

READ | No vaccine priority for South Africans with comorbidities - ever

Budlender said the judge in the high court was "panicked by the case".

It is the sort of moral panic that sometimes infects a situation. The court declared regulations invalid without saying why they are invalid. It's deeply ironic in a case where the learned judge criticised the minister for not giving reasons for what she did. He then gave orders of invalidity without giving reasons why.

He said the ruling undermined the public's confidence in the courts.

This is in truth a case of judicial overreach, and it was made no doubt with the best of intentions, but with the greatest respect, it will be appropriate for this court to say something about that. An endeavour of this kind, in the end, undermines the endeavour of courts to hold power to account because the courts look as though they are meddling in things they really don't know about and things they plainly got wrong.

The minister's legal representative, advocate Wim Trengrove SC, also said the high court had erred in its judgment.

"His [De Beer] attack is that all of the regulations violate many provisions of the Bill of Rights. With respect, when one contends that a law is unconstitutional, then you have to identify the particular law, the constitutional right it violates. The high court judgment was wrong."

The SCA reserved judgment in the case. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
liberty fighters networksupreme court of appealscoronaviruscourtslockdown
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players bag R221k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2992 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
23% - 11195 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
71% - 35301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.46
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.84
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,901.80
+0.1%
Silver
27.83
-0.6%
Palladium
2,755.01
-0.7%
Platinum
1,199.03
+0.3%
Brent Crude
68.65
+0.3%
Top 40
60,093
-0.0%
All Share
66,108
+0.1%
Resource 10
64,767
-1.0%
Industrial 25
85,522
+0.5%
Financial 15
13,093
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo