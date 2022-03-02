1h ago

High court dismisses application for interim interdict against vaccine mandate at Rhodes University

Zandile Khumalo
Rhodes University.
Rhodes University.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • The high court dismissed the suit against the vaccine mandate at Rhodes University.
  • This decision came to light on Wednesday.
  • This means that staff, students and visitors must be vaccinated as part of the varsity's safe return to campus protocol.

The Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda has dismissed an urgent application for an interim interdict against the vaccine mandate at Rhodes University. 

The application was brought by the Makhanda Against Mandates group.

Judge Murray Lowe struck the matter off the court's roll with costs, according to the university's communications and advancement director Luzuko Jacobs. 

The application for an interdict was pending a review to have the mandate declared unconstitutional and set aside.

Since reopening in 2022, the university required that all staff, students, and visitors be vaccinated for access onto campus following two years of virtual teaching, learning, and limited activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Jacobs.

The university council also authorised an exemption application and an alternative health status process for those who could not get vaccinated in time.

Jacobs said:

To date, over 97% of staff and 95% of the students have submitted their vaccination certificates to the university. Exemption applications are considered on a weekly basis. Vaccines, rapid tests and booster shots are available on campus.

"Applications for exemptions, on the other hand, are reviewed every week. And the institution has made available on-campus vaccinations, quick diagnostics, and booster doses for students and staff," said Jacobs.

ALSO READ | UJ and Wits confirm vaccination policy while Stellies and UCT play a waiting game as students return to campuses

An individual may submit evidence to a vaccine exemption committee.

Such individuals may be present on campus, following all non-pharmaceutical preventative measures, and presenting negative results in weekly tests, the university said.

"The university places high priority on the health, safety and well-being of students, staff and the Makhanda community. Today's judgment enables the university to fully focus its energy in the pursuit of its mission and purpose in a safer and more conducive environment in Makhanda," said Jacobs.

rhodes universityeducation in nigeriavaccinescoronavirus
