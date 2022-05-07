14m ago

add bookmark

High court dismisses last-minute court application to interdict ANC EC branches from conference

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
ANC delegates from Eastern Cape inside the plenary during the Eastern Cape elective conference on 07 May 2022. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
ANC delegates from Eastern Cape inside the plenary during the Eastern Cape elective conference on 07 May 2022. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
  • The ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference has become the latest ANC congress to face litigation. 
  • The province is holding its much-anticipated conference in East London. 
  • However, while the conference deals with a six hour delay, ANC officials were at the high court dealing with a last-minute bid to interdict the conference. 

The high court in East London has dismissed a last-minute bid to exclude some branches from participating in the ANC's Eastern Cape provincial conference.

On Saturday night, Judge Justin Laing ruled that the case had not met the threshold for urgency. 

Liang questioned why the applicants had not raised the need for the disputes to be resolved ahead of the conference. He said the matter was "self-created" by the applicants. 

"The application is struck off the roll, and the applicants are liable for the costs," Laing ruled. 

A group of ANC members had asked the court to interdict the participation of branches from the Dr WB Rubusana region because of unresolved membership manipulations. 


Despite their disputed status, these branches were allowed to participate in the provincial conference.  

The ANC branches noticed last year that certain branches had increased membership numbers which could not be explained.

A court application in April had successfully halted the Dr WB Rubusana region's conference. 

The high court ruled the conference could not go ahead while the disputed status of the branches remained unresolved.  

Saturday's last-minute court action followed legal threats from the disgruntled members. 

There were two legal letters sent on 4 and 7 May.  

Despite the unresolved manipulation issue, ANC Eastern Cape provincial coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the province's leadership decided to allow the branches to participate.  

READ | ANC Eastern Cape branches with 'questionable status' given go-ahead to participate in conference

He said the ballots from these branches would be "quarantined" or set aside.  

These votes would be checked when counting commenced to see if they had any material effect on the electoral outcome, Ngcukayitobi said.  


The Chris Hani region also had disputed branches.  

Dr WB Rubusana had 40 participating branches, while Chris Hani had 97. 

The conference had 1 500 participating delegates, with 614 qualified branches attending. 

The last-minute attempt to litigate the conference may be seen differently by the opposing factions supporting Babalo Madikizela and Oscar Mabuyane.

Both are contesting for the chairperson position. 

Madikizela's supporters had already raised questions about the delegates attending the conference in the morning's proceedings. 

However, Mabuyane previously stated that branches that had raised concerns about the membership manipulation, were victims and should not be punished for raising the alarm.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceastern capecourtspoltics
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10021 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4350 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,883.86
+0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

12h ago

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

12h ago

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

15h ago

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

15h ago

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo