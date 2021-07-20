6m ago

High Court finds no argument of interest of justice to unseal the CR17 bank statements

Alex Mitchley and Karyn Maughan
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has said it was not in the interest of justice to unseal the CR17 bank statements. 
  • The court dismissed the EFF's application with costs. 
  • It found the party had not advanced any public or private good that will be served by public disclosure against the danger faced by parties concerned with the campaign.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has found the EFF had no right, nor was it in the interest of justice to reverse the directive by the same court which saw the sealing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign bank statements.

On Tuesday, it dismissed the party's application with costs, which meant the bank statements would remain sealed, following a directive from Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba.

The EFF had initially approached the court to force the disclosure of the statements, in an application linked to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's now invalidated report on the CR17 campaign finances.

During the course of that litigation, Ledwaba agreed to a request from Ramaphosa's lawyers for the bank statements to be sealed on the basis that they contained confidential donor information.

The EFF later challenged that decision.

Judgment 

In his judgment, Judge Cassim Sardiwalla said the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), which had compiled the bank statements, had correctly referred to the legislative provisions on the classification and protection of its information. 

The FIC had asserted confidentiality in terms of the law protected sensitive information as a control measure except in certain exceptions to the rule. One such exception was when it handed over the statements to the Public Protector. 

Sardiwalla noted Mkhwebane ignored the safeguards imposed by the FIC when she filed the report as part of the court records. 

"Ultimately, there are different considerations that may very well apply where the request to disclose classified intelligence documents occurs in any context other than where the documents have been placed before a court by a party to the proceedings and thus form part of the court record," he said. 

"In that event, a court will always have the power to regulate the proceedings before it because it is clothed by Section 173 of the Constitution with an inherent power to regulate its own process, taking into account what is in the interest of justice."

Sardiwalla added it seemed this process was followed when Ledwaba sealed the bank records, and added the EFF, in the present case, did not dispute the confidentiality assertions by the FIC. 

The court found it could not identify any right on behalf of the party, or in the interest of justice that would warrant the disclosure of the CR17 bank records. 

He said the information which the FIC sought to protect was not in the public domain and therefore was still worthy of protection. 

"I can find no compelling reasons as to why the material should be disclosed to the public at large. The applicant has not advanced any public or private good that will be served by public disclosure as against the personal danger in which parties of the CR17 campaign concerned and their activities will be placed."

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane's efforts to challenge the invalidation of her report on the campaign finances.

Justice Chris Jafta, on behalf of the ConCourt's majority, ruled at the time Mkhwebane's finding that Ramaphosa had misled Parliament about a R500 000 donation his campaign had received from corruption-accused Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was legally and factually unsustainable.

She had also investigated Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign finances - and found he had failed in his ethical duty to disclose donations made to his drive to claim the ANC presidency.

Mkhwebane found that some of the payments made to CR17 had raised a reasonable suspicion of money laundering and ordered that Ramaphosa disclose all his CR17 donations to Parliament. All of these findings and directives have now been roundly rejected by the ConCourt's majority.

Outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng wrote a dissenting ruling in which he found, among other things, that Ramaphosa was duty bound to disclose his CR17 donations.

Mogoeng's ruling had no legal impact on the majority's decision, which found the opposite.

Ramaphosa's special advisor and member of his CR17 fundraising campaign, Bejani Chauke, had previously slammed the EFF's case as legally untenable and driven by "narrow political ends".

Chauke further accused the party of "blindly" supporting Mkhwebane in her "unjustified pursuit of the president" and said it appeared it "has taken it upon itself to pursue that which the Public Protector cannot pursue without embarrassing herself and her office".

He said the statements in question were contained in an FIC report that was "unlawfully filed" by Mkhwebane, in her failed bid to defend the legality and validity of her report on the president's campaign funding.

