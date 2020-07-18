12m ago

add bookmark

High Court grants declaratory order to resume feeding scheme for eligible school learners

Alex Mitchley
There have been calls for schools to close as the country confronts the Covid-19 peak.
There have been calls for schools to close as the country confronts the Covid-19 peak.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • The National School Nutrition Programme was suspended when the lockdown started in March.
  • NGO Equal Education went to court on an urgent basis to ask for a declaratory order forcing the Department of Basic Education to feed all eligible children irrelevant of whether they have returned to school or not.
  • The Gauteng High Court granted the order on Friday.

The Department of Basic Education has to roll out the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) to all eligible children, regardless of whether they have returned to school or not, thanks to an order granted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

This comes after Equal Education (EE) lodged an urgent application in July, in which it argued that all eligible children should receive their daily meal from the programme.

The nutrition programme was suspended when schools closed during the lockdown. Once schools reopened for certain grades in June, only some pupils benefited.

READ | Motshekga taken to court for 'backtracked' promise to reinstate feeding programme

In a statement, EE said the court handed down declaratory and supervisory orders, ordering the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to roll out the NSNP to all eligible children without delay.

In terms of the supervisory interdict, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and the education MECs have been ordered to file detailed plans and programmes for the resumption of the NSNP to all eligible pupils within 10 days, according to EE.

"Thereafter, the minister and the MECs will be required to file updates with the court every 15 days to prove that the plans to provide meals to learners are actually being implemented," EE added in the statement.

"We celebrate this victory for the over nine million learners in South Africa who depend on the NSNP for a nutritious meal every day, and for the many learners and caregivers who put their testimonies before the court."

READ | Equal Education seeks order forcing govt to ensure all qualifying pupils are fed through scheme

"We welcome the judgment for its recognition that the constitutional rights to basic nutrition and basic education are inextricably linked, and celebrate this as a victory, not only for over nine million learners, but for the millions of households whose food security has been gravely compromised due to the Covid-19-necessitated lockdown."

The statement continued:

For learners to receive meals at school will ease the strain on caregivers – many of whom have lost their income and are struggling to put food on the table.

EE added that the judgment was an important piece of jurisprudence, in that the court granted a declaratory order, reiterating the constitutional and statutory duty of the Department of Basic Education and the provincial education departments to fulfil pupils' constitutional rights to basic nutrition and basic education by delivering the NSNP.

"Children are categorically vulnerable, poor hungry children are exceptionally vulnerable. The degree of the violation of the constitutional rights are thus egregious," Judge Sulet Potterill was quoted as saying.

News24 previously reported that the minister's advocate, Marius Oosthuizen, conceded that children did not receive their meals under the nutrition programme, but argued that the application wasn't necessary because work was being done to address the problem.

READ | Lockdown: A few 'hiccups' but school feeding on track, education dept insists

"Yes, they haven't delivered, yes there are a lot of children on the ground that haven't received their meals, but that doesn't mean we are sitting back and doing nothing," Oosthuizen said.

"We are working day and night to address this problem as soon as possible."He added that to say that there was a refusal to provide meals and attribute this failure to the minister was incorrect.

"We realise on the ground that there hasn't been delivery but on paper, we show that we are addressing the issue on the ground."

Related Links
Covid-19: More than 16 000 teachers have comorbidities, says Motshekga
Keep schools open because 'nobody knows when peak will end', says Fedsas amid Covid-19 uncertainty
'Schools remain open until further notice', says education dept as sector meetings announced
Read more on:
equal educationlockdowncovid-19coronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
18% - 1257 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
44% - 3157 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 2749 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo