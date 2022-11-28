13m ago

add bookmark

High Court halts Knysna municipality's plans to pay salaries to political appointees

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Western Cape High Court.
The Western Cape High Court.
Ashraf Hendricks
  • The Western Cape High Court has halted the payment of salaries to seven political office bearers in the Knysna municipality. 
  • This after the DA took the matter to court to challenge council's approval of posts for political office bearers. 
  • The municipality said it had not officially received the judgment and could not comment.

The Western Cape high court has granted an interdict against the Knysna Municipality to halt the salaries of seven political appointees. 

This after the DA took the matter to court following a special council meeting in September during which the council approved the creation of various support staff roles for political office bearers. 

The seven posts were filled in October. 

The DA approached the court on two bases: to stop the illegal salary payments in the first instance, and to declare the changes to the organogram and subsequent appointments unconstitutional.

In his judgment handed down on Friday, Judge Robert Henny slammed the conduct of the Knysna municipality's leadership, particularly the mayor, deputy mayor and acting municipal manager.

He said:

Given the flagrant and shameless conduct of the mentioned respondents [mayor, deputy mayor and acting municipal manager] who were prepared to commit fraud on this court, should this court not grant the relief sought by the applicants [the DA], irreparable harm is likely to result if the remedy is not granted.

Henny added the appointments were unlawful and would result in irregular spending.

"They did not care whether their conduct would amount to fruitless, wasteful and irregular spending of public money despite being aware thereof."

The second part of the application, which seeks to declare the appointments unconstitutional, will be ruled upon in January, according to the DA. 

In August, the DA was removed from power in Knysna after several motions of no confidence in the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip during a special council meeting. Knysna is now controlled by the ANC, PA, EFF and Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI).

The municipality said it had not officially received the judgment and, therefore, could not comment until it had been studied. 

The DA's Knysna constituency head, Dr Dion George, said:

The DA will not stand by while the coalition of corruption captures and destroys our town, as the ANC has done across South Africa. The judgment is a victory for democracy, and it is a victory in our fight against corruption and cadre deployment.

Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore said they were studying the judgment.

"We expect our councillors to follow the law and the relevant municipal prescripts. There is nothing wrong with appointing role-playing staff to support political office bearers, but due process must be followed," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townpoliticscourtlocal government
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 3143 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
14% - 1394 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 5111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.69
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,758.32
0.0%
Silver
21.43
-0.1%
Palladium
1,842.50
-0.8%
Platinum
990.98
+0.7%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,807
+0.1%
All Share
73,192
+0.1%
Resource 10
71,050
-0.6%
Industrial 25
87,755
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,371
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

25 Nov

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo