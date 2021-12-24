1h ago

High Court orders UWC to provide alternative accommodation for students removed from residences

  • The Western Cape High Court has ordered the University of the Western Cape to provide students with alternative accommodation.
  • the court challenge follows violent clashes on Wednesday between students and security officers.
  • UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says the university is pleased its request for mediation was granted.

The Western Cape High Court has ordered the University of the Western Cape (UWC) to find alternative accommodation for students who have been removed from campus residences.

Disgruntled UWC students approached the court on an urgent basis for an interdict against the university to prevent their eviction from residences.

On Friday, the High Court ordered the university to provide alternative accommodation that affords the affected students shelter, privacy and amenities. 

It also ordered the university to pay for the housing, relocation, and placement of students.

Mediation between the parties was also ordered, and it will be held next Tuesday.

The court case follows violent clashes between students and security officers on Wednesday, resulting in several injuries for what students called a mass eviction. 

In court papers filed on Wednesday, which listed 44 students as applicants, the students claimed the evictions were carried out unlawfully and without a court order or the consent of students.

The application listed the university, security director Ebrahim Jephta, and head of security Abraham Samaai as respondents.

In a founding affidavit, Brumilda Bruintjies, a postgraduate masters student at the university, said the students were in peaceful and undisturbed possession of their temporary habitable dwellings and possessions on the residence. 

"We were unlawfully deprived of such possession by the respondents. In addition, this application seeks to enable the applicants' full and unimpeded access to our temporary habitable dwellings and an interim interdict," Bruintjies said in the papers.

She further stated that on 2 December, the university sent out communication about the admission, readmission and access procedures on the university's premises for the coming year. 

"However, the university did not consult the students in the decision-making process regarding the vacating of student accommodation. The irreparable harm occasioned by the respondent is clear. The university has since gained access to our rooms and, as a result, removed all of our personal belongings from the premises. It is important to note in this regard that our rooms were locked and they gained access by force," she added.

Trouble started brewing at the university last Friday. Students claimed they were evicted and many were forced to sleep outside in the street. Some locked themselves in their rooms. 

UWC maintained that the students were being relocated to alternative accommodation for the holiday so that so that deep cleaning could take place and the university could implement an interim Covid-19 vaccination policy.

In terms of the policy, only vaccinated staff and students will be able to return to campus in 2022.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the university opposed the application. 

"The affected students were relocated on 21 and 22 December 2021 at the cost of the university. All the affected students and their belongings were transported by the university over the period 17 to 22 December 2021. In line with the undertakings made in previous communications, it was agreed that the university would provide such alternative accommodation until February 2022," he said. 

Abarder added that the university was pleased that its request for mediation was granted. The issues surrounding the relocation of some of its postgraduate students from the Hector Petersen Residence to alternative accommodation was referred to mediation before Judge Nathan Erasmus, the chairperson of the university council. 

"The university is adamant that there have not been any evictions and that the relocation was a necessary annual operational requirement exacerbated by the need to comply with new Covid-19 protocols," he added.

