High Court overturns rape conviction of KZN man

Rape proceedings that took place in the Durban Regional Court in 2013, which led to a conviction and the imposition of an eight-year jail sentence, have been declared a nullity on appeal.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg was not persuaded by the evidence and found the man accused of the rape was entitled to an acquittal.

In addition, it emerged the man who represented the accused in the regional court was not an admitted attorney at the time.

In addition, after analysing the evidence presented in the regional court, the High Court found a conviction was not sustainable.

The conviction was overturned and the eight-year sentence the regional court imposed was set aside.

In a judgment delivered in the appeal case in September, it emerged the appellant was accused of raping a woman in December 2011 at or near the botanical gardens in Durban.

He met her and five friends at a club and took them home with him.

In her testimony, the woman said the club was closing and the man offered them a place to sleep and more alcohol.

At his house, her friends slept in different parts of the flat while the man showed the woman a room which had a double bed.

According to the seven-page judgment, the complainant "took off her leggings and she loosened her bra. She had no underwear. She slept wearing a short dress. She fell asleep".

Later, according to her evidence, she woke up when she felt the appellant having sexual intercourse with her.

She tried to push him away but during their struggle, he put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming. When she broke free, she ran to the balcony to scream for help, but the appellant grabbed her and pushed her back into the bedroom.

"There was a knock on the door. The appellant put on shorts and underwear. He picked up a condom and he opened it. He opened the door, and he met her cousin [who was part of the group that had gone to the club]."He told her that he was sorry. He did not know that the complainant did not want to have sexual intercourse without a condom," the judgment read.

However, the man told the court the complainant went with him to his upstairs bedroom and that when he took out the condom, she opened it and put it on his penis.

They had sexual intercourse but "all of a sudden" the complainant started screaming.In convicting the appellant, the regional magistrate stated the incident took place at 07:00 and that by then, the complainant was not under the influence of alcohol.

The magistrate also found it was not consistent with a person who consented to sexual intercourse to scream during sex.

The regional court said there were two scenes: In the first, the complainant woke up and the appellant was on top of her having sexual intercourse with her. In the second, she was taken back into the bedroom and an attempt was made to rape her.

The complainant, the court found, reported the second scene but not the first.

On appeal, the High Court found it did not make sense that the complainant would report the attempt to rape her but not the actual rape.

The High Court also found the incident did not take place at 07:00.

"The complainant told the doctor that it took place at 1am. The club closed at 4am and the taxi took about 45 minutes to the place of the appellant. They may have gone to sleep at about 5am. If they were consuming alcohol for the whole night, the complainant was still under the influence of alcohol at 5am.

"The complainant wanted the court to believe that she did not agree to a romantic relationship with the appellant but she admits that the appellant wanted her to go with him to his place because he was interested in her. She stated that she initially refused but the appellant through [one of the friends], persuaded her to go to his place.

"She went to sleep in the appellant's bedroom while her companions slept in the other room. She slept on a double bed aware that the appellant was around. She had no underwear, she took her leggings off, and she loosened her bra. She slept in a short dress. She did not ensure before going to sleep that the door to the bedroom was locked.

"If she did not actually consent to sleep with the appellant, she created an opportunity for the appellant to sleep with her. Once the appellant took the opportunity to sleep with her, sexual intercourse would follow as a matter of cause excerpt [sic] if she objected to it."

The court found there was no evidence that she told him she did not want to have sexual intercourse with the appellant before he engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

"It is correct that her screaming in the circumstances was out of context. It simpl[y] conveyed that she did not want to have further sexual intercourse with the appellant. There was no evidence that the appellant proceeded to have sexual intercourse despite her screaming.

"The circumstances do not show that before the appellant started to have sexual intercourse with the complainant he knew that she had not consented to sexual intercourse.

"There is no such finding by the learned regional magistrate and there were no factual grounds for such a finding. The conviction of the appellant, as a result, is not sustainable and it falls to be set aside."

The court said the onus was on the State to prove the guilt of the appellant beyond reasonable doubt.

"Where the appellant raises consent, the onus is on the State to negate consent. The appellant has no onus to convince the court of his version, if his version is reasonabl[y] possibl[y] true, he is entitled to an acquittal."

Turning to the issue of the attorney, the court added it was previously held that a defence in a criminal trial in the High Court can only be undertaken by someone admitted to practice as an advocate in terms of the act.

"Further, it was held the lack of such authorisation must be regarded as so fundamental an irregularity as to nullify the entire trial proceedings. In my view, the same parity of reasoning applies to legal representation in the regional court."

The KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions was urged to investigate the matter and consider constituting the necessary prosecutions.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Office of Legal Practice Counsel was also urged to investigate it.