Law and disorder: Court to hear two Cape Town lawyer murder cases that 'shocked' legal fraternity

The trial of the men accused of killing lawyer Pete Mihalik will go into final arguments on Wednesday.

At the same time in a different court in the building, five men will start their trial for the murder of another Cape Town lawyer, David Mbazwana.

Mihalik was murdered in 2018 and Mbazwana in 2019, with both cases shocking the legal fraternity.

Lawyers are rarely the subject of a trial, but on Wednesday, the Western Cape High Court will deal with separate trials relating to the murders of two well-known Cape Town lawyers.

The trial of the three men accused of murdering Pete Mihalik and attempting to murder his two children is wrapping up, with the final argument set to start on Wednesday.

But as that trial winds down towards judgment, five men will start their trial for the murder of advocate David Mbazwana.

Mihalik was murdered on his way to drop his children off at a private school in Green Point in October 2018.

Mbazwana was murdered outside a shop in Khayelitsha almost a year later, in September 2019.

The State has presented volumes of evidence in its bid to prove that Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti pulled off the shocking hit on Mihalik in broad daylight on a busy road.

All three pleaded not guilty and said they were doing an under-the-counter gold coin sale at the time.



When the Mbazwana murder trial starts on Wednesday, the State will start building its case against Sinethemba Makeleni, Anga Anganda Mabenjane, Lonwabo Cosa, Siyanda Ndzendze and Brian Balangile.

More will become known about the accused as the court teases out evidence gathered around the events of the murder, but the case is expected to begin with pleas and admissions on aspects of evidence, which are not in dispute, such as the identity of the deceased.

Proceedings usually begin at 10:00.