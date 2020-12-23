50m ago

add bookmark

High-flying lawyer Tumi Mokwena loses key court battle as he fights to save his firm from liquidation

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prominent Lawyer Tumi Mokwena.
Prominent Lawyer Tumi Mokwena.
Joshua Sebola, Getty Images
  • Tumi Mokwena, who formerly represented EFF leader Julius Malema, has lost another round in court.
  • The High Court has previously ordered that Mokwena's law firm, TM Inc, be liquidated.
  • The matter stems from a challenge by two businessmen who lost R1.5 million they deposited with Mokwena in 2012.

The Limpopo High Court has dismissed with costs yet another three applications brought by Polokwane lawyer Tumi Mokwena in relation to an earlier order for the final liquidation of his law firm.

The three applications were assessed simultaneously by acting Judge M Naude, who, in his judgment, was scathing of Mokwena and his law firm, Tumi Mokwena Inc (TMI) for "their abuse of court process and unnecessary delay of the matters..."

Mokwena applied for the suspension of the liquidation order, rescission of the order and leave to appeal the order that his law firm be wound up.

In the judgment, Naude said: "It is evident that TMI was unable to pay its debts.

"TMI's inability to pay its debts was confirmed by Mokwena personally when the warrant of execution was served and no attachable property was found or pointed out to satisfy the judgment debt. Mokwena personally signed the nulla bona certificate on 2 April 2019 whereby he confirmed the inability of TMI to satisfy its debts."

The matter dates back to August 2012 when Majola Trust, represented by businessmen Sthembiso Bosch and Xolile Bosch, laid a complaint with the erstwhile Law Society of the Northern Provinces about R1.5 million deposited into TMI's trust account.

The money was for TMI to facilitate the purchase of a property, but the firm failed to do so. TMI also failed to return the money despite a settlement agreement that was also made an order of the court.

ALSO READ | Malema's former lawyer's firm under liquidation

On 12 December 2019, after lengthy litigation proceedings brought by the Majola Trust, the Limpopo High Court issued a final liquidation order of TMI.

Mokwena then brought an application arguing that he only became aware of the liquidation order through a friend of his who was in court on 12 December 2019. He only sourced the order from the court registrar the following day.

He also contended that his attorney of record, Floyd Legodi of Legodi Attorneys, withdrew from the process at the last minute.

About this, Naude said: "Bearing in mind that Mokwena is a legal practitioner of this court, I find his version and/or submissions in this regard highly improbable."

He dealt in length with the matter on the basis of law and also referred to various case studies.

Naude went on: "I am of the view that this court should show its displeasure in the conduct of Mokwena and/or TMI, their abuse of court process and unnecessary delay of the matters by awarding the costs as prayed for by Majola Trust..."

He awarded the costs on the basis of de bonis propriis - meaning the costs should be borne by Mokwena personally and not TMI.

Mokwena indicated to News24 that he would appeal the decision. He was reluctant to give further details.

The high-flying lawyer, who once represented EFF leader Julius Malema, previously said he used the money from the Bosch businessmen to start a joint venture, known as TM Performing Arts Management, with the two men.

He said the money was mistakenly deposited into his trust account.

At the time, Mokwena said "[u]nfortunately, this venture failed".

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tumi mokwenapolokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
2 players bag R188k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9520 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8420 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.58
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
19.63
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.76
(+0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.02
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.66)
Gold
1868.96
(+0.33)
Silver
25.59
(+0.93)
Platinum
1010.00
(+0.70)
Brent Crude
49.80
(-1.61)
Palladium
2320.01
(+1.07)
All Share
58815.50
(+0.33)
Top 40
53803.51
(+0.29)
Financial 15
12031.22
(+1.01)
Industrial 25
77782.29
(+0.39)
Resource 10
55978.90
(-0.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo