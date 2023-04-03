6m ago

High hopes for next phase of Cape Town's Central Line railway revival

Jenni Evans
Empty cable casings along a Cape Town railway line.
Empty cable casings along a Cape Town railway line.
PHOTO: Kaylynne Bantom
  • The Nyanga to Langa section of Cape Town's Central Line is set to be officially reopened on Tuesday. 
  • The rail network was decimated by train torchings, rampant infrastructure theft and vandalism. 
  • The launch is going ahead with a large community of shack dwellers along parts of the line still not resettled elsewhere.

The Nyanga to Langa section of Cape Town's Central Line is set to be officially reopened on Tuesday after a long period of rebuilding a service decimated by vandalism, theft, train torchings and no security. 

The already dangerous situation regarding train safety came to a head when a security contract deemed unlawful was cancelled in 2019. 

Critical infrastructure was dug out or stripped and carried off, leaving train services unable to function during a revolving door of leadership changes at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and allegations of corruption and state capture

During the Covid-19 lockdown, all commuter rail services were prohibited for at least three months, with a complete loss of revenue for Prasa and further opportunistic theft.

Shacks were also erected on portions of the line, particularly on the Langa stretch, and residents in the suburbs complicated efforts to relocate the occupants they were meant to be resettled in resisting their arrival. 

Ticket sales dropped from hundreds of millions monthly to less than R20 million.

The service began running tentatively in the past few weeks, and on Tuesday, new Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga is due to board a train from Nyanga to travel on the newly reopened link to Langa, and then on to Cape Town, for a first-hand briefing on the new service.

The network is being restored a section at a time, and commuters are slowly returning.

However, the occupants along the railway lines have not moved yet, with transport department spokesperson Lwazi Khoza saying this process was still underway. 

This means the train must take a deviation when it passes Langa.

The #UniteBehind movement, which has been campaigning for the rail network to be fixed, welcomed the partial resumption of Central Line services but pointed out the restoration was years behind schedule. 

"We're pleased to see that there is some progress," said Joseph Mayson.

However, he pointed out other stations were still in disrepair. 

"At Heideveld station, the steps to the bridge are out. There are no cables. The concrete slabs were taken off, and there is just sand."

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said in a recent committee meeting the restoration of rail was essential to the overall goal of an integrated public transport system. 

He added the ideal was for a commuter to use a taxi or a bus to get to a station and complete the journey by train. 

"Nobody wants to sit in traffic for two hours."

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie paid tribute to the workers on the revival project.

"Every single general worker is a local worker," he said of the rail reconstruction project. 

"Seventy to 80 people got jobs. They all say, 'I did something for the community'." 

McKenzie added workers used up to two-thirds of their salary on transport, and having a cheaper alternative in rail travel would give them a chance to start saving money. 


prasawestern capecape towntransportservice delivery
