High-ranking cop arrested in pre-dawn raid for alleged corruption

Riaan Grobler
Hawks vehicles involved in a raid.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

A high-ranking police officer was arrested during a pre-dawn raid at her house in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala, she is the 13th accused expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

"Her arrest and appearance relate to the supply of emergency warning equipment for the South African Police Service in 2017. The contract price and exposure to the police fiscus was R191 million. However, R65 million was paid to the service provider. The payment of R22 million was stopped at the advanced stage of the Hawks' investigation into the matter," Twala said.

A number of other high-ranking police officials have already been arrested, including former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

More to follow.

