'Highly irregular', 'gross political interference', says DA MP on Cele's handover request to Sitole

A DA MP has requested that President Cyril Ramaphosa urgently stop Police Minister Bheki Cele from accessing a detailed handover report on the SAPS.

In a letter exclusively obtained by News24, Cele instructed Khehla Sitole to hand him a comprehensive handover report regarding all police matters, including "major and high-profile" cases.

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa terminated Sitole's employment contract with effect from 31 March 2022.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting him to "urgently intervene" in Police Minister Bheki Cele's directive to the outgoing national police commissioner to hand over a detailed report on the SAPS.



Cele's directive to Sitole also covered all "major" or "high-profile investigations".

This after in a letter obtained by News24, addressed to top cop General Khehla Sitole on 2 March, directed Sitole to step back from making any major decisions at the police.

Cele's letter read:

In order to ensure a smooth handing over/transition, I hereby direct you, as the national commissioner, to not engage or approve any major issues which can impact the state of affairs of the department.

This report is likely to contain the names of ANC politicians and businesspeople under investigation by the Hawks for their role in state capture.

In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa on Wednesday, Whitfield, a DA MP and the party's spokesperson on police, said Cele's request to Sitole was "highly irregular".

"No politician, not even the president, is entitled to receive dockets on active police investigations. This is an example of gross political interference in the operations of the SAPS.

"It demonstrates the extent of the minister's [Cele's] warped sense of authority. He does not have the same powers as a national police commissioner, and this can be seen as an attempt to directly interfere with the independence of SAPS," he said.

Whitfield said the handover reports should be handed directly to Sitole's successor and not Cele's office.

"This move by minister Cele goes against all promises by you to fight state capture. In fact, this is just another way to further capture the state and its institutions.

"We urge you, Mr President, to do the right thing and establish a firewall against political interference in the SAPS."

Whitfield said:

Please instruct minister Cele to not request or receive the said report(s) in any way. General Sitole must hand this report over directly to his successor.

The Presidency referred all questions back to the police ministry.

In his letter, Cele further directed Sitole to submit a detailed handover report to his office.

He stated the report must include the current state of policing, the status of strategies, the status of the restructuring process, an account of all physical and human resources, and a status report on internal and external audits and inspections.

Cele also requested Sitole to hand over an overview of current complaints against the police, major or high-profile investigations, recruitment, training, technology projects, current litigation, the police's performance, as well as the status of the budget.

The minister said the report had to be submitted to his office by no later than 22 March.

"Any correspondence between the Minister of Police and national commissioner remains confidential," police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba told News24 in response to questions on Cele's letter.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 the letter was addressed to the national police commissioner and not to members of the media.

"As such, the SAPS will not be drawn into responding to third parties on this matter."

Cele's letter comes after Ramaphosa terminated Sitole's employment contract "by mutual agreement", with effect from 31 March 2022.

News24 understands Ramaphosa is considering a shortlist of candidates to replace Sitole.





