Hijacked liquor truck looted in the Eastern Cape

Alex Mitchley
Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times

Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for hijackers who targeted a truck that was transporting liquor.

According to police, the truck driver and his assistants were delivering liquor to taverns in Motherwell at around 13:30 on Thursday when an unknown number of armed men accosted them. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the gunmen ordered the driver to drive towards a house in Mnundu Street in NU11.

"The liquor was offloaded at a house. The driver and his assistants managed to escape. The community also looted liquor from the truck," Naidu said. 

Less than an hour later, police received information about liquor that was being looted from a truck.

"The members immediately responded and found the truck still idling with the community busy looting."

READ | University of Fort Hare denies students looted liquor truck

"Liquor [valued at] R156 000 was retrieved from the nearby house."

However, Naidu said, no suspects were found at the scene. 

A case of truck hijacking was opened and is under investigation.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso warned the community that those found in possession of stolen property would be arrested.

"Actions such as this, carried out by the community is a criminal act. We urge communities to report these suspicious activities instead of engaging in them," Kupiso added.

