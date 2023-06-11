Hijacked police van found abandoned in bushes in Mpumalanga

A hijacked police van has been recovered after being abandoned in bushes in Mpumalanga.

The vehicle was found a day after an officer was held up outside his home.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

A police vehicle hijacked outside the home of a Mpumalanga police officer has been found abandoned in Kabokweni, and the thieves are still on the run.

According to police, the officer reported that when he returned home on Wednesday at around 18:35, he got out of the unmarked bakkie to check if he had parked the police vehicle safely.

"Three allegedly armed men suddenly appeared; one of them is said to have cocked a firearm and the [SAPS] member was held at gunpoint," police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

The men then drove off, leaving the officer behind. The hijacking was reported at Calcutta Police Station in Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga.

READ | Three men on the run after police commander hijacked and robbed

"The state vehicle was reportedly found [on Thursday] at Kabokweni after being abandoned in the bushes by the suspects," said Mdhluli.

No arrests have been made yet.



