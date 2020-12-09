9m ago

Hijackers make off with hazardous medical waste truck in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A box of the stolen medical waste.
  • Hijackers made off with a medical waste removal truck in Khayelitsha.
  • The truck was transporting waste from local clinics to a specialist medical waste treatment facility in Killarney Gardens at the time.
  • The waste does not contain any anatomical parts or pharmaceuticals.

A waste removal truck carrying hazardous medical waste is still missing, after it was hijacked last week.

The Averda truck was transporting waste from local clinics to a specialist medical waste treatment facility in Killarney Gardens when it was hijacked last Friday.

According to the healthcare company, the driver, who was held up at gunpoint, was eventually released unhurt and was receiving support, including counselling, following the incident.

"The boxes and sealed containers of waste, which had been collected from clinics in Khayelitsha, contain sharps, including used syringes, as well as infectious materials used in healthcare, and could pose a risk to the public if mishandled," the company said.

READ | AG says company directors received social grant benefits while doing business with govt

The missing materials include medical needles and other sharp items which are contained in specifically designed and regulated 8l containers. These bright yellow containers have tamper proof lids and are designed to safely contain the waste.

Also missing is infectious waste contained in red liner bags within disposable cardboard boxes which are clearly marked as containing hazardous waste.  

"We urge members of the public to report any sightings of the boxes and/or bags to the police, and strongly advised people to not touch or open the boxes," Averda's representative, Marika Human, said.

The incident was reported to the police as well as the provincial and national Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries who are responsible for waste management, and the clinics involved. 

A box of the stolen medical waste.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said they have launched an investigation after a Toyota Quantum panel van transporting medical waste was hijacked last Friday at 15:40 by four unknown suspects in Cekeca Street.

Averda has a team that is on standby to collect and safely dispose of the waste when it is located. 

Members of the public, who have any information about the incident or the missing material, can contact the Averda call centre at 0861 283 732.

"The hijacked vehicle is still being sought and any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," added Traut.

The public is warned that the medical waste, comprising syringes and needles, could be dumped by the hijackers and must not be handled if found.  

Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
