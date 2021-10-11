33m ago

Hijacking suspect shoots himself in the head as cops close in - police

Police detained one suspect.
  • An Eastern Cape man shot himself why trying to flee police officers.
  • The man was suspected of hijacking a vehicle in Mount Ayliff.
  • A second suspect has been taken into custody. 

An Eastern Cape hijacking suspect shot himself in the head when highway patrol officers tried to arrest him, according to police.

Officers attached to the Alfred Nzo District highway patrol cornered the man and an alleged accomplice on Saturday.

The alleged accomplice was arrested but the man "allegedly shot himself in the head after being chased on foot by the members", police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

READ | Cop shoots herself in head after she is caught with suspect in car linked to prosecutor's murder

"It is alleged that during the early hours of Saturday morning, the Highway Patrol Unit received information regarding a motor vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, that had been hijacked in Msobomvu. The vehicle was heading in the direction of Mount Ayliff.  At about 07:00 on Saturday, members of the Highway Patrol [Unit] were still holding observation on the N2, opposite Chithwa...when they spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the wanted vehicle. As they stopped the vehicle, two males, one armed with a firearm, alighted and started running in different directions. SAPS members mobilised backup and chased the suspects on foot," Naidu said.

The man fired at the police officers while trying to flee.

"As the members closed in on the suspect, he allegedly shot himself in his head. He died on the scene. A 9mm pistol was found next to him (serial number filed off)," she added.

An inquest docket has been opened and the firearm will be sent to the forensics unit for further analysis.

The alleged accomplice, aged 33, was found hiding in a nearby toilet and was detained for the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

