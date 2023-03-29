Hill-Lewis raises concerns over police inefficiency in 'construction mafia' cases plaguing Cape Town

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has questioned the police's failure in arresting anyone from the so-called "construction mafia".

Hill-Lewis was addressing a full council sitting on Wednesday.

The mayor was responding to questions from opposition parties about the construction mafia operating in Cape Town.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has raised concern about the police's inefficiency in addressing the scourge of violence plaguing construction workers and the lack of progress made in tackling the so-called "construction mafia".

Hill-Lewis was addressing a full council sitting on Wednesday when he was questioned by opposition parties about the matter.

The mayor said he was concerned about the lack of arrests.

"I know that we are trying to work as best as we can with our colleagues at the police because these are gangs that require very sophisticated technology and investigative powers.

"They require to intercept phone calls and emails. We are working with our colleagues in the police, but I must admit I am concerned about the lack of an arrest in extortion gang cases," he said.

The mayor's remarks come hot on the heels of the axing of former Mayco member, Malusi Booi who has alleged links to the construction mafia.

Hill-Lewis last week said he had received a briefing from the police regarding its investigation and, on this basis, decided to remove Booi from his position immediately.

Police raided Booi's offices as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

News24 understands that the police seized documents, Booi's phone, and staff members' electronic devices.

Last month, gunmen shot dead a City of Cape Town official while she was sitting in her vehicle at the Delft Symphony Way housing project.

Wendy Kloppers, from Kuils River, worked at the City's Environmental Affairs Department.

She was on duty when she was shot dead on the corner of Magalies and Mandara streets in Delft, in what was believed to have been the latest in a string of attacks allegedly by the construction mafia.

Hill-Lewis said Kloppers death was felt very personally by the City.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said during the council sitting part of the challenge was the City's informal cooperation relationship with police on extortion and kidnapping cases.

"But on a formal level, we had not moved beyond the meeting held at the Muslim Judicial Council when the national Minister of Police, Bheki Cele... committed to the establishment of a task team. There are senior members unwilling to accept that the City has a mandate in crime intelligence role, and it's incredibly frustrating," he said.

Last year, members of the Muslim Judicial Council and civil society discussed safety and security along with Cele and the national police commissioner on the issue of kidnappings of Muslim businessmen.