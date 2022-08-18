56m ago

add bookmark

Hillary Gardee case: Lawyer wants police commissioner, spokesperson to testify on alleged confession

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Philemon Lukhele, in the brown jacket and yellow t-shirt was arrested together with Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa and Albert Mduduzi Gama for Hillary Gardee's murder. Lukhele works in the office of the Mpumalanga ANC Chief Whip.
Philemon Lukhele, in the brown jacket and yellow t-shirt was arrested together with Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa and Albert Mduduzi Gama for Hillary Gardee's murder. Lukhele works in the office of the Mpumalanga ANC Chief Whip.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The Mpumalanga police boss and her spokesperson could be subpoenaed to testify in court.
  • A defence lawyer in the Hillary Gardee murder trial wants them to clarify their claims that someone confessed to the murder.
  • It is the lawyer's belief that the so-called confession exonerates his clients.

The Mpumalanga police commissioner and a police spokesperson could be called to testify in the trial into the murder of Hillary Gardee about media statements that mention a confession.

Nqobizitha Mlilo, the advocate representing two of the accused, believes that his clients, Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele, could be exonerated by the so-called confession that Rassie Hlabirwa Nkuna, 36, allegedly made.

According to Mlilo, the so-called confession was not in the police docket.

He lodged an application in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Thursday to subpoena the commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, and spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, to testify.

"If Manamela and Mohlala say that Nkuna's statement doesn't exist, it will be the end of the matter. If they say the statement exists, we want that statement. The statement derives from utterances from the police," Mlilo said.

"It is the police who said the suspect has confessed. If the statement is true, we should discuss the withdrawal of charges, not a bail application," Mlilo added.

Mlilo said Nkuna was arrested last week but hadn't appeared in court for the case.

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: Fifth suspect linked to the case released without appearing in court

"Something is wrong. We are entitled to that statement that exonerates our clients. We want Nkuna's statement. We are entitled to have that statement. We don't understand why Nkuna hasn't appeared in court.

"Something is rotten somewhere. We ask the court to order that we be entitled to that statement. We are doing this to assist our clients with a fair trial," he added.

Prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni said Mlilo was within his rights to subpoena witnesses.

"As far as the NPA is concerned, we do not know that statement. It appears that Mlilo is aware of the contents of that statement. I don't know the contents of that statement."

Mpolweni replied:

If that statement doesn't mention the accused's names, they won't be entitled to that statement. He is right to say that no other person has been charged. I don't know that statement. I don't want to speculate.

Mohlala told News24 that the police would not comment on the development until they received the subpoena. 

Nkuna's arrest  

Nkuna is facing three counts of murder in two separate courts.

He is accused of killing sisters, Marcia and Pretty Mazibuko, on 15 May in Kanyamazane. 

He is also expected to appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court on 22 August for allegedly murdering Nonkululeko Nkosi.

Mohlala earlier reported that when Nkuna was arrested for the three murders, he confessed to killing Gardee.

READ | High Court orders Hillary Gardee murder probe to be prioritised by cops, says family

He is expected to appear in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on 23 August for the Gardee murder.

Meanwhile, Gama, Lukhele and Sipho Mkhatshwa are accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Gardee.

Mkhatshwa has since been denied bail.

Lukhele and Gama's case continues on 2 September.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillary gardeembombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2444 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
47% - 10002 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
38% - 8030 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 796 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.74
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.15
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,765.86
+0.2%
Silver
19.82
+0.1%
Palladium
2,165.00
+1.0%
Platinum
926.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
93.65
+1.4%
Top 40
64,269
+0.2%
All Share
71,057
+0.1%
Resource 10
63,625
+0.6%
Industrial 25
87,345
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,173
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

9h ago

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo