Hillary Gardee murder: 3 accused set to make first court appearance, with EFF in attendance

The EFF's leadership is expected to be in court for the Hillary Gardee murder case.

Hillary's body was found a week after she disappeared.

Three people are expected to face murder charges.

Three people accused of killing Hillary Gardee will make their first court appearance on Monday, with the EFF closely monitoring proceedings.

The three are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court.

The EFF's leadership promised to attend the court case on Monday.

The three were arrested between Friday and Sunday morning in various places.

The first to be arrested was a 39-year-old man. He was arrested in Schoemansdal on Friday morning.

The other two suspects were arrested between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

It was earlier reported that one of the men is an Eswatini-born civil servant-cum-politician, who works in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature.

He is also a former Students' Representative Council (SRC) president at the University of the Witwatersrand and a member of the pro-democracy People's United Democratic Movement.

The trio is expected to face a charge of murder.

Hillary, 28, is the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

She was last seen on 29 April at the Nelspruit Plaza at around 17:30.

A week later, her body was discovered in a timber plantation about 40km outside Mbombela.



EFF leader Julius Malema last week called on the police to swiftly bring those who killed Hillary to book - and to do so before his party found those responsible for the crime.

His utterances left some thinking that he was calling on his party members to take the law into their own hands.

Hillary was buried on Saturday.

Her funeral was well-attended, including by Police Minister Bheki Cele, among other senior government officials at the occasion.

In an emotional tribute to his daughter, Gardee said Hillary "had been failed by the country's silence on kidnappings".

"More than 100 people [in the area] have been kidnapped and released or left to release themselves. Their silence and the silence of their close friends killed you," Gardee said.

The family believed that Hillary was killed execution-style after doing a R1 300 cash send transaction to herself.





