1h ago

add bookmark

Hillary Gardee murder: Alleged killer has history of violent behaviour - family

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Philemon Lukhele, in a black jacket, was arrested together with Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa and Albert Mduduzi Gama for Hillary Gardee's murder. Lukhele works in the office of the Mpumalanga ANC Chief Whip.
Philemon Lukhele, in a black jacket, was arrested together with Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa and Albert Mduduzi Gama for Hillary Gardee's murder. Lukhele works in the office of the Mpumalanga ANC Chief Whip.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The family of one of the men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee says they took out a protection order against him due to his violent behaviour.
  • The late Victoria Mkhatshwa adopted Sipho Mkhatshwa.
  • His co-accused, Philemon Lukhele, worked in the office in ANC chief whip in the Mpumalanga legislature.

One of the men arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee has a violent history and at a stage, his family even took out a protection order against him.

"There have been prior interventions by traditional leaders, with no success," the Mkhatshwa family's spokesperson, Siya Nkosi, said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, they are shocked by his arrest for Gardee's murder, Nkosi added.

Mkhatshwa was adopted by Victoria Mkhatshwa, the sister of struggle veteran and former Tshwane mayor, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa.

"The Mkhatshwa family is shocked by the arrest of their adopted son, Sipho Mkhatshwa, relating to the gruesome murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of Mr Godrich Gardee," Nkosi said.

"The South African Police Service contacted the family [about] a separate matter involving Sipho. The police then informed the family about the arrest."

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: Employee in Mpumalanga ANC chief whip's office arrested

The body of Gardee, 28, was found on 3 May in a timber plantation about 40km outside Mbombela days after she was reported missing.

Mkhatshwa and Philemon Lukhele, 47, appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Monday alongside co-accused Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, in connection with her murder.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, rape, murder, hijacking and defeating the ends of justice.

Nkosi said Sipho was adopted by the late Victoria Mkhatshwa.

"The family raised Sipho and contributed to his education," he said.

However, his alleged involvement in the murder of Gardee was not his first run-in with the law, they revealed.

Prior to his arrest, Sipho was also served with a protection order due to his violent behaviour towards his family in Driekoppies. This also included house breaking, Nkosi said.

"The Mkhatshwa family has confidence in the law enforcement agencies and the legal procedures of the country.

"Mr Gardee is not a stranger to the family. Of paramount importance for now is to support the grieving Gardee family. The Mkhatshwa family extends its sincere condolences to the Gardees and condemns, in the strongest terms, the scourge of crime, especially any form of violence against women and children," Nkosi added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillary gardeembombelampumalangacrimecourt
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10468 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.13
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,858.55
+0.2%
Silver
21.84
+0.2%
Palladium
2,082.50
-0.4%
Platinum
990.16
+3.5%
Brent Crude
105.94
-6.1%
Top 40
60,573
+0.7%
All Share
67,184
+0.6%
Resource 10
70,110
-1.1%
Industrial 25
74,562
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,397
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo