Hillary Gardee murder: Alleged killer has history of violent behaviour - family

The family of one of the men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee says they took out a protection order against him due to his violent behaviour.

The late Victoria Mkhatshwa adopted S ipho Mkhatshwa .

His co-accused, Philemon Lukhele, worked in the office in ANC chief whip in the Mpumalanga legislature.

One of the men arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee has a violent history and at a stage, his family even took out a protection order against him.

"There have been prior interventions by traditional leaders, with no success," the Mkhatshwa family's spokesperson, Siya Nkosi, said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, they are shocked by his arrest for Gardee's murder, Nkosi added.

Mkhatshwa was adopted by Victoria Mkhatshwa, the sister of struggle veteran and former Tshwane mayor, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa.

"The Mkhatshwa family is shocked by the arrest of their adopted son, Sipho Mkhatshwa, relating to the gruesome murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of Mr Godrich Gardee," Nkosi said.

"The South African Police Service contacted the family [about] a separate matter involving Sipho. The police then informed the family about the arrest."

The body of Gardee, 28, was found on 3 May in a timber plantation about 40km outside Mbombela days after she was reported missing.

Mkhatshwa and Philemon Lukhele, 47, appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Monday alongside co-accused Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, in connection with her murder.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, rape, murder, hijacking and defeating the ends of justice.

Nkosi said Sipho was adopted by the late Victoria Mkhatshwa.

"The family raised Sipho and contributed to his education," he said.

However, his alleged involvement in the murder of Gardee was not his first run-in with the law, they revealed.

Prior to his arrest, Sipho was also served with a protection order due to his violent behaviour towards his family in Driekoppies. This also included house breaking, Nkosi said.

"The Mkhatshwa family has confidence in the law enforcement agencies and the legal procedures of the country.

"Mr Gardee is not a stranger to the family. Of paramount importance for now is to support the grieving Gardee family. The Mkhatshwa family extends its sincere condolences to the Gardees and condemns, in the strongest terms, the scourge of crime, especially any form of violence against women and children," Nkosi added.

