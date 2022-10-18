1h ago

add bookmark

Hillary Gardee murder case: Two accused bring fresh bail applications

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hillary Gardee.
Hillary Gardee.
Facebook
  • Two men linked to the Hillary Gardee murder brought new bail applications.
  • Sipho Mkhatshwa is awaiting the outcome of his second bail application.
  • The court will hear Philemon Lukhele's bail application after he initially abandoned it.

A court will have to decide whether there are unique facts to justify the release of one of four men accused of killing Hillary Gardee, whose initial bail application was denied.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, 39, was denied bail in the same court earlier this year. He, however, brought a second bail application on new facts.

Mkhatshwa and Philemon Lukhele, 47, brought their bail applications in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Lukhele is applying for bail for the first time after he abandoned bail during his previous appearances.

The NPA's regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said the court was expected to rule if the new facts placed on record by Mkhatshwa were indeed unique. 

"However, Lukhele's bail hearing could not proceed because the magistrate dealing with his matter was not available," Nyuswa said.

The pair is expected back in court on 25 October.

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: Witness saw two accused loading Gardee into a vehicle, court hears

Mkhatshwa, Lukhele, Mduduzi Albert Gama, 52, and the alleged confessed murderer, Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune, are accused of kidnapping and killing Gardee.

Gama was denied bail.

The men are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

EFF supporters in court for the case of the three
EFF supporters in court for the case of the three men arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Ntwaagae Seleka

Hillary was last seen on 29 April in Nelspruit before her body was found in a timber plantation outside Nelspruit on 3 May.

It is alleged that Nkune confessed to the police that he had killed Hillary.

Three separate murders

He is also facing two murder charges in the Kanyamazane Magistrate's Court and another murder case in the Delmas Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged that, on 15 May, Nkune shot and killed Marcia Mazibuko and her sister, Pretty Mazibuko, in Kanyamazane. 

Also, on 6 August, Nkune lured Nonkululeko Crystal Nkosi, of Witbank, to Sundra by using social media. 

Nkosi was tortured and choked, allegedly by Nkune, and then dumped in a ditch.

He fled in her Mercedes Benz, which was later found abandoned.

Nkosi succumbed to her injuries, but had identified Nkune as her attacker.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillary gardeembombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3038 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 7509 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 156 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6837 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,650.48
-0.0%
Silver
18.67
+0.0%
Palladium
2,018.50
+1.0%
Platinum
909.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
59,829
+0.3%
All Share
66,351
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,416
-0.8%
Industrial 25
80,979
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,668
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

15h ago

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

15h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo