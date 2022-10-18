Hillary Gardee murder case: Two accused bring fresh bail applications

Two men linked to the Hillary Gardee murder brought new bail applications.

Sipho Mkhatshwa is awaiting the outcome of his second bail application.

The court will hear Philemon Lukhele's bail application after he initially abandoned it.

A court will have to decide whether there are unique facts to justify the release of one of four men accused of killing Hillary Gardee, whose initial bail application was denied.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, 39, was denied bail in the same court earlier this year. He, however, brought a second bail application on new facts.

Mkhatshwa and Philemon Lukhele, 47, brought their bail applications in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Lukhele is applying for bail for the first time after he abandoned bail during his previous appearances.

The NPA's regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said the court was expected to rule if the new facts placed on record by Mkhatshwa were indeed unique.

"However, Lukhele's bail hearing could not proceed because the magistrate dealing with his matter was not available," Nyuswa said.

The pair is expected back in court on 25 October.

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: Witness saw two accused loading Gardee into a vehicle, court hears

Mkhatshwa, Lukhele, Mduduzi Albert Gama, 52, and the alleged confessed murderer, Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune, are accused of kidnapping and killing Gardee.

Gama was denied bail.

The men are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Ntwaagae Seleka

Hillary was last seen on 29 April in Nelspruit before her body was found in a timber plantation outside Nelspruit on 3 May.

It is alleged that Nkune confessed to the police that he had killed Hillary.

Three separate murders

He is also facing two murder charges in the Kanyamazane Magistrate's Court and another murder case in the Delmas Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged that, on 15 May, Nkune shot and killed Marcia Mazibuko and her sister, Pretty Mazibuko, in Kanyamazane.

Also, on 6 August, Nkune lured Nonkululeko Crystal Nkosi, of Witbank, to Sundra by using social media.

Nkosi was tortured and choked, allegedly by Nkune, and then dumped in a ditch.

He fled in her Mercedes Benz, which was later found abandoned.

Nkosi succumbed to her injuries, but had identified Nkune as her attacker.